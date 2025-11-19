Hey Content Creator, Steal this Niche!

The content creators who win online aren’t doing more, they’re doing one thing consistently and with personality. There are dozens of untapped niches in Montserrat alone, and every island has versions of them. You can build a brand, income, travel opportunities, and real expertise from going narrow instead of wide.

So I’m sharing a series called Steal This Niche – ideas that you can literally take and run with.

If you want to stand out, this is the time.

Let’s get into it.

Montserrat has very limited experiences and places that you can promote and so eventually everyone creating content will share pretty much the same things through their own lens. There’s only so many times you can show us our one white sand beach and the same cassava man.

Rather than try to do all the things and be a travel expert, go deep, not wide.

Steal this Niche: Wine and Bush Rum Content Creator

Disclaimer: I’m not encouraging alcoholism or debauchery. Get a designated driver for the days you’re creating content. Spit more than you swallow.

Become the local wine and bush rum expert. Sample every wine produced by Jaxxxonz, Nicole Duberry, Paran Wines, Miss Vereen, etc…. Stop by every rum shop and sample their version of the bush rum. (Yes, you need a budget. Don’t be drinking their hard work for free.)

Talk to the bar owner. How long have they been there? What’s there go-to drink?

Tell us what you think of their bush rum. Are they willing to share the recipe? Who taught them to make it and is it trial and error?

What’s the secret ingredient that makes one better than the other?

Don’t be afraid to not like something. Don’t lie – tell us it ain’ taste good and what you think would make it better.

Get a supermarket to sponsor you and try the wines on their shelf. What’s good about them? Why is a San Francisco wine different than one from Chili or South Africa?

There are tons of stories to be told about wines, the fruit, the soil they grow in. Why they are called different things in different places?

Let’s see you try to make your own wines from local fruits and the results. The wins and the not me again recipes will make great content.

Why you need to pick a niche?

The algorithms don’t care if you’ve got one follower or 10,000. They now prioritize interest over numbers. We love to learn things and about places we’ve never been. Give people a deep dive into this one thing.

You don’t need to be an expert!

The best content is often from people doing things for the first time. We want to see your first taste of the bush rum! We want to see you try and fail and try again to make your version of Miss Vereen’s Noni wine. Take us on your journey of learning and exploration.

What’s the opportunity?

1. A clear niche that you can build a brand around and be known for well beyond your location.

2. There are rum and wine festivals happening in different islands and countries. Antigua has one brewing for 2026.

Your goal may be to get invited to one or maybe you get a sponsor to pay your way there.

3. You can eventually offer wine and bush rum tours. Not just for people wanting to come to Montserrat. You can organize a wine tour to California or Argentina. Invite your audience to come with you. The world is yours to explore. You get paid to organize it and manage the tour.

4. Create and sell wine and bush rum merch (T-shirts, bags, special wine carrier thingies that only wine lovers would appreciate.)

5. Offer wine and bush rum making classes. Get a local expert to be the guide.

Don’t be afraid to be known for one thing. This is when you audience will get clearer and you will connect with the people who can then become your first customers.

Have fun!

What other ideas would you add for someone wanting to become a wine and bush rum content creator?

