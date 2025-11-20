Steal This Niche But Watch Your Waist Line!

Steal This! The Bread, Bakes and Cakes Expert

The bible says man should not live by bread alone, but if you’ve ever had a good grease bread from Economy Bakery then you know there isn’t much else you need after that.

My waistline wouldn’t appreciate me doing this content but maybe you can handle it. Just make sure you are burning all them calories off somehow.

Montserrat has a long tradition of breads, Johnny cakes, those sweet rolls that come with a good bowl of Goat Water, coconut drops, potato pudding, currant slice, fritters. (Let me stop.) No one is documenting it properly.

This is an area which can provide hours of interesting content to make, taste and share with the world.

Remember, go deep, not wide.

Become the island’s bread, bakes and cakes authority. Visit every bakery. Sit with every aunty who swears her recipe “ain’t for sale.” Compare textures, ingredients, techniques.

Yes, I know many don’t like to share their secrets but nothing is stopping you from buying a bread and then breaking down what you taste, how it makes you feel and what fillings should go inside (cheese, sausage, bacon, avocado).

Take the show on the road and the next time you pop over to St. Kitts or Antigua visit some bakeries and tell us what’s the same or different.

Is our grease bread, the same as what other people call lard bread or they call butter bread in St. Maarten? We want to know.

Why you need to pick a niche?

Imagine that creators in Montserrat and creators in Trinidad & Tobago will use the same excuse of the island being too small. Small is relative. Montserrat at 4500 people vs Trinidad with 1.5 million people and they both think where they are is small. You can’t be all things to all people hoping to stand out. You must become known for a singular thing then build from there.

Within the bread, bakes, and cakes niche you could focus on sweet pastries or designer cakes or cupcakes. I’ve always wanted to organise an event just to compare Johnny Cakes from around the Caribbean.

Another niche to consider is gluten-free cakes and pastries. Many people can’t eat gluten. What’s on the market? What should people avoid and what can they make at home that will still taste great, although gluten-free?

You don’t need to be an expert!

Make your own. Try different flours, fruit combinations, old-school methods vs modern hacks. Share the disasters and the hits.

Partner with supermarkets for flour, butter, spice features. Explain why one flour browns differently from another, or why coconut oil changes the outcome. There are plenty people who will watch that.

What’s the opportunity?

A niche brand you can own.

Expansion into content about bread traditions across the Caribbean.

Bread tours and baking classes (locals + visitors).

Merchandise (aprons, recipe cards, custom baking tools).

Publishing a local bread, bakes, and cakes guidebook.

—

About Nerissa – I love helping people find more freedom by increasing their income. Social media and content creation is one of the most powerful ways we can do this today.

For more inspiration and how to turn this into a viable venture, read 25 Ways to Thrive as a Creative Entrepreneur

