Steal This Niche! The Mountain & Trail Explorer

Montserrat’s hiking trails are completely under-explored online. Most visitors and content creators give us a cursory look at the trails and the unmatched views. But there is so much more. Each trail has views, history, plant life and stories no one is telling.

Go deep.

Walk every trail in every season. Document sunrise, sunset, rainfall. Show people the lookout spots they never knew existed.

Tell us which trail is easy, which will leave you begging for oxygen, and which is “once in life, not me again.”

Don’t lie and pretend everything is perfect. If a trail is overgrown, say it. If the view is worth the sweat, say that too.

Compare Montserrat’s terrain to Dominica or St. Lucia. Show why our volcanic soil makes certain trees grow differently. Even better, map the trails, name the unique features, create your own difficulty scale.

Why you need to pick a niche?

It’s easy to copy what everyone else is doing as there is proof that people like the content. But if you want to build a business that can truly make a positive impact in your life, then you need to find your own path even within a popular niche. It’s the difference between a doctor being a general practitioner and a world-renown heart surgeon. Both are doctors, but they get paid vastly different and have very different skills.

You don’t need to be an expert!

Building your content from beginner to expert is the goal. Take your viewers on the journey. We learn as you learn.

What’s the opportunity?

Claim the hiking niche before anyone else does. Partner with tour operators and outdoor brands. Lead guided hikes or photography hikes. Publish your own Montserrat Trail Guide. Create hiking merch (maps, shirts, hydration packs, “I Survived ______ Trail”).

