Steal This! The Caribbean Film & Streaming Reviewer

Montserrat doesn’t have a single person consistently reviewing Caribbean films, Nollywood, Diaspora cinema, or even mainstream films and that’s a gap big enough to drive a full-time brand through.

Most of us sit on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, YouTube and Tubi every night, but no one is breaking down the films, the accents, the cinematography, the stories, the good, the bad, and the “who tell them Caribbean people sound like that?”

Go deep, not wide.

Why you need to pick a niche?

It’s easier to monetise and connect with your ideal customer when it is very clear what you do and who you serve?

Pick one angle and make it yours:

– Caribbean films only

– Nollywood or Bollywood cinema

– Diaspora-led films (UK Black cinema, African-American indie films, Afro-Caribbean directors)

– Caribbean characters in mainstream movies

– Rom-coms with bad accents (a niche of its own)

– Caribbean horror (yes, that’s a thing now)

– Afro-Caribbean documentaries

– Classic Caribbean films from the 80s–2000s

You don’t need to be an expert

You don’t need to be a certified movie critic to create content about movies. You will probably be one by the time you’ve watched at least 10,000 hours of movies.

Watch the films and tell us what works and what doesn’t.

Acting? Storyline? Lighting? Accents? Dialogue?

Don’t sugar-coat it. If the film is terrible, drop the verdict and keep moving.

Highlight the good ones too.

Show us directors to watch.

Compare filmmaking styles across regions — Nigerian pacing vs Caribbean pacing vs American indie pacing.

Break down cultural tropes and where they get it right… or wrong.

Do short clips reviewing trailers or the first 15 minutes of films.

Do watch-alongs.

Do “Is this worth my data?” reviews.

This space is empty. Whoever builds this niche with personality and consistency can own it.

Side Quests (Fun + Viral)

These are short, punchy series that help you grow faster:

1. Worst Caribbean Accents in Film

Self-explanatory. People LOVE these.

2. Best Soundtracks / Best Uses of Soca, Reggae, Dancehall in Films

Break down scenes where music actually elevates the story.

3. Actors You Didn’t Know Were from the Caribbean

Diaspora gems.

4. Films Shot in the Caribbean That Got Zero Attention

Make people say, “Wait, that was filmed HERE?”

5. Nollywood vs Hollywood vs Bollywood: Same Trope, Different Energy

Comedy gold.

6. Caribbean Movie Night Picks

Weekly list. Easy content. Very shareable.

7. Trailer Reactions: Caribbean Edition

Quick, engaging, algorithm-friendly.

8. “If Montserrat Had a Film Festival…”

Curated lists, dream lineups — build anticipation and imagination.

What’s the Opportunity?

A niche with almost no competition in the region.

Partnership opportunities with film festivals, local cinemas, and cultural organisations.

Paid reviews and promotions as your audience grows.

You can create curated movie lists for platforms and publications.

Build towards hosting virtual or in-person movie nights, panels, or filmmaker interviews.

Eventually launch a Caribbean Film Club… yes, that’s a real thing you could own.

What you Need to Start?

Your phone with an internet connection. A TikTok, Instagram or YouTube account. Go for long form content. It will give your audience the time to get to know you and it will improve your monetisation possibilities over time. One piece of long form content can be cut up into lots of reels, blogs and social posts.

Be sure to send me a link when you get started. Have fun!

—

About Nerissa – I love helping people find more freedom by increasing their income. Social media and content creation is one of the most powerful ways we can do this today.

For more inspiration and how to turn this into a viable venture, read 25 Ways to Thrive as a Creative Entrepreneur

