Steal This Niche! Volcano & Geology Storyteller

Montserrat’s volcano is one of the world’s most fascinating geological case studies and yet we’ve managed to make it this far without a homegrown content creator who lives and breathes the Soufriere Hills Volcano.

You don’t need to be a volcanologist. Only a deep interest in uncovering what makes the volcano tick and how it impacts life is needed.

Many a PhD has been received by students around the world from studying our local science project but more can be done to make it accessible to everyday people.

Our primary school students now have words like lahars and pyroclastic in their vocabulary but there’s so much more. There is enough material here for a lifetime of content.

Stories to show and tell

Show the science in ways people can understand. Explain pyroclastic flows, ash patterns, rock types, soil fertility. Document changes in the landscape, cliffs, riverbeds, beaches.

Compare Montserrat’s volcanic history to St. Vincent, Hawaii, Iceland.

Interview scientists.

Share archival footage with context. The recent SHV30 conference content is a wealth of information which can be broken down and presented so every day people can learn and understand.

Visit restricted zones with the proper permissions and tell the story responsibly.

What’s the opportunity?

Be the go-to voice for volcano education in the region.

Partner with researchers and universities.

Create guided geological tours.

Sell volcano-themed merch and educational kits.

Create a documentary or YouTube series.

What you Need to Start?

Curiosity and your phone with an internet connection. A TikTok, Instagram or YouTube account. Go for long form content. It will give your audience the time to get to know you and it will improve your monetisation possibilities over time. One piece of long form content can be cut up into lots of reels, blogs and social posts.

Be sure to send me a link when you get started. Have fun!

