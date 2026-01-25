How the Island Moves: Getting Around Montserrat

Montserrat doesn’t move like a resort island, and it doesn’t pretend to. Transport here reflects the realities of a small population, limited infrastructure, and a post-volcano economy still balancing daily life with tourism.

Understanding how the island actually moves, not how visitors assume it should, will shape whether your trip feels frustrating or freeing.

1. There Are Buses But No Fixed Schedule

Yes, Montserrat has buses.

No, they do not operate on a fixed, published timetable.

Local buses are typically:

Privately operated

Run by drivers who often have main jobs elsewhere

Available before or after work hours, or when demand makes it worthwhile

This means:

A route may run in the morning and late afternoon

Service may pause entirely during the workday

Availability can change day to day

Buses serve residents first, not visitors on a schedule. They are useful if your timing aligns, but they are not a dependable transport strategy for visitors with fixed plans.

2. Renting a Car Is Still the Smartest Option

Because bus service is irregular, renting a car remains the most practical choice for visitors.

A car gives you:

Independence from transport gaps

Access to beaches, trails, and viewpoints

Control when services pause or end early

The other challenge is finding a car to rent. During peak seasons there is more demand than cars. Find a list of companies with rentals here.

Driving here requires patience, not speed. Roads are narrow and winding, and you drive on the left. But the trade-off is freedom and that matters on an island where transport doesn’t run on demand.

3. Taxis Are Reliable with Planning

Taxis operate differently here than in large destinations.

They are:

Usually pre-arranged, not hailed

Commonly used for airport transfers and tours

Run by drivers who may be managing multiple commitments

If you’re using taxis:

Book ahead

Confirm pick-up and return times

Don’t assume instant availability

On the upside, taxi drivers are often your best local guides. But again, planning beats spontaneity.

4. Walking Is Area-Specific, Not Island-Wide

Walking works within villages such as Salem or Little Bay.

It does not work well:

Between villages

Between accommodation and attractions

As a primary way to explore the island

Distances may look short on a map, but hills, heat, and narrow roads quickly change that reality.

5. Sea Access is Seasonal and Currently Unavailable

This is where expectations most often clash with reality.

There is currently no ferry service operating to Montserrat.

Even when ferry service exists:

It is highly dependent on sea conditions

Rough seas frequently disrupt travel

The most challenging period is December to April

Ironically, this is also:

Peak tourism season

Festival season

When visitors most expect seamless access

Sea travel to Montserrat has never been guaranteed and should never be assumed when planning a trip.

6. Arrival and Movement Set the Pace of Your Trip

Most visitors arrive by air through John A. Osborne Airport. Flights connect to Montserrat via the V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua & Barbuda and the Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten. Get airline information here.

Flights are:

Limited in frequency

Weather-dependent

Not designed for tight, multi-island hopping schedules

This naturally slows the rhythm of the island. Montserrat is not built for rushed itineraries or packed checklists.

The Bottom Line

Montserrat moves on human scale, not tourism automation.

Buses exist, but run when drivers can

Ferries are not guaranteed and currently unavailable

Cars and planning give you freedom

Time stretches, and that’s intentional

Visitors who enjoy Montserrat most are not the ones trying to make it behave like somewhere else but those willing to move with it.

Part of the Visitor Education Series by Discover Montserrat.

