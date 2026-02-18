Guide to Montserrat’s 2026 St. Patrick’s Festival

Ready to find out why Montserrat makes a national celebration of St. Patrick’s Festival and why you should attend? Then keep reading.
When is St. Patrick’s Festival?
The 2026 St. Patrick’s Festival will be held from March 7 to 17. March 17 is a public holiday.
Why Does Montserrat Celebrate St. Patrick’s Festival?
Montserrat’s celebration of St. Patrick’s Festival is linked to the history of enslavement of African people. In 1768, a group of the enslaved planned a rebellion to coincide with the March 17th celebration that was being held at Government House. However, their plans were uncovered and nine of the rebels were killed and about 30 others were jailed and banished from Montserrat.
St. Patrick’s Day became a public holiday in 1985. However, the journey to making it a day to honour the martyrs began in the 70s.
Over the years, due to various groups and individuals, the festival has evolved beyond cultural activities such as the lecture and the Heritage Feast to international shows, fetes with multiple DJs and fundraising events and competitions.
While you will see the island’s ‘Irish connection’ in the use of the four-leaf clovers, leprechauns and gold bullions, the primary focus is to celebrate the efforts of our foreparents to free their people from enslavement.
Read more about the Irish in Montserrat at CaribbeanandCo.
Getting to Montserrat
Entry Requirements
Complete the immigration and customs entry form online here at least 72 hours before your arrival.
You will need the following to complete the online form:
-
Flight or Trip Information
-
Travel document of passenger
-
Travel document’ biodata page (PNG or JPEG format)
-
A valid email address
Transportation options
There is no ferry service available for the 2026 festival.
By Air – Flights to Montserrat from Antigua typically take about 20 minutes.
There are three airlines providing service during the St. Patrick’s Festival season.
The local airline flies daily between Antigua and Montserrat. Additional flights are added as needed. Contact them to get on wait lists for days which may be full.
Book online at www.flymontserrat.com | email – info@flymontserrat.com | Call – 1-664-491-3434
ABM Air
Flies daily between Antigua and Montserrat
Book your flights via their web portal at booknow.bmnsvgairways.com
Office at John A. Osborne Airport or call : 1-664-392-3877
WINAIR
Tickets are available for purchase through the WINAIR web portal (https://www.winair.sx/ ) or any local travel agent. The cost per one-way ticket on the Antigua-Montserrat route (ANU- MNI) is USD$110, and a return ticket is USD$220. Taxes will also be applied when the flight is being booked.
A one-way ticket on the St. Maarten-Montserrat route (SXM-MNI) or vice versa is USD$135.00. Taxes will also be applied when the flight is being booked.
Remember, you will be weighed at check-in in Antigua and Montserrat when you are departing. Check-in closes one hour before the departure time.
Your idea of what is essential may mean that you’ve got additional luggage. This could impact whether all your baggage arrives with you.
Where Should I Stay in Montserrat?
As many of the people who return home are Montserratians or friends of, they commonly stay with friends and family when they come.
Finding accommodation for rent for the festival can be challenging if arrangements are not made early.
Montserrat offers a limited selection of villas, small hotels, apartments, and bed & breakfasts. You can find a listing on AirBnB.
Check out online Facebook Groups like Beg, Borrow, Buy, Sell Montserrat, Montserrat Marketplace, and Montserrat Connection to ask for other options or to see what is available.
The official tourism website has the most comprehensive list of approved Places to Stay.
Where to Eat?
You may have heard that Goat Water is our national dish and there is sure to be lots of it on sale during the festival. However, you don’t need to wait until Heritage Feast to sample this tasty delight.
Restaurants and Cook Shops
Every Friday, cookshops like The Boiling Point aka Miss Juliet at the Little Bay Market serve Goat Water. Uncle John at The People’s Place at Hilltop also cooks this national dish on a Friday. Pat West fills the gap effortlessly on Saturdays. It is best to order hers in advance to avoid disappointment.
Montserrat has numerous cook shops and restaurants in the North and South of the island.
Between Brades and Little Bay, you will find places where you can dine in or pick up only. Depending on how many people have returned for the festival, wait times at restaurants may be longer than normal.
For people who need to eat at regular intervals due to health reasons, consider planning meals in advance and cooking at home.
Get a list of supermarkets and grocery stores here.
There are often pop-up roadside events from Carr’s Bay corner and on the main road towards Marine Village in Little Bay. These often provide more traditional foods such as ducana, coconut dumpling, saltfish and fried fish. Pay attention to social media to find out when these events will be happening.
To the South of the island, reservations are necessary for Isles Bay Beach Bar, Olveston House and Watermelon Cottage. Andrea’s Takeaway in Salem provides local and Jamaican cuisine and comfortable outdoor dining.
We love our lard bread in Montserrat. Here are local bakeries where you can buy some.
What to Budget For?
$$$ in case you need to overnight in Antigua due to your flight schedule or missed flights.
$$ eating out. Meals can run between XCD $25 to $100 each depending on where you are dining.
$$$ event tickets. Early bird tickets are a good deal if you can get them to stretch your funds. This year, tickets for most of the official and fringe events can be purchased online at TicketPulse.
You can also purchase at the gate as they are rarely sold out.
$$ Souvenirs and T-Shirts – The Montserrat National Trust Gift Shop, Last Chance Souvenir at the Airport and our online store are places to find Montserrat-branded products.
$$ Heritage Feast requires its own line item in your budget as there will be so much to sample. Not only local foods, but there are booths featuring other Caribbean specialities and world foods.
$$ A SIM. If you don’t plan to roam, then you will need to purchase a local SIM from either Digicel in Brades or FLOW in Sweeney’s. Consider purchasing an eSIM in Antigua from Digicel.
$$ Taking the bus or a taxi. See official rates here.
What to Bring?
- Several of the events are themed and what to wear is in the title. (Check the schedule below.)
- Outside, events such as All White may require a bit of sparkle, but remember you are standing all night and into the morning.
- Bring bathing suits and coverups for wet fetes and days at the beach.
- A denim jacket, wrap or hoodie may be necessary for late night events which are all outdoors.
- Hiking boots if you want to check out our trails.
- A water bottle. Our water is clean to drink from the tap. Fill up in your house or at Runaway Ghaut when you are out and about.
Getting Around
There is no regularly scheduled public transportation system to get around on the island.
Bus times are random and at the whim of the driver. Some bus services will offer special rates and times for the festival.
A taxi service is available. See the rates as a guide.
Renting a car is recommended. However, there is a limited number of vehicles available, and they are booked early. Check with your accommodation to see if they have vehicles for rent or know a service you can call.
If you have a foreign license, you will need to apply for a temporary driver’s license. You can do this online at https://drivers.gov.ms.
What is the Weather Like in March?
Montserrat in March is beautiful. Lots of clear blue skies and the green is really greening. There may be a few showers of rain but mostly it is dry and warm.
Even late nights in the park will be comfortable but it doesn’t hurt to bring along a denim jacket or light wrap just in case the temperature drops. (Our idea of temps dropping is 79 degrees Fahrenheit and below.)
Seas tend to be rough during this time of the year and sea bathing should be with much caution.
The Full Schedule
The schedule includes official events from the calendar as well as other community activities. Additional venues and ticket prices will be added as they become available.
Ticket Pulse is the official source of tickets for festival events and fetes.
Friday, March 6
- Joint Primary School Road Race – Little Bay – 9am
- TS Promotions: Blue Jeans Ripped Edition – Goodlife – 10pm – $25
Saturday, March 7
- Island Discoveries – St Patrick’s Kiddies Food Tour – Island Tour – 10am
- Opening of St Patrick’s Festival – Salem Park – 5pm
- Genisys Steel Orchestra: Pan on the Lawn – Olveston House – 7pm – $28/$56
- Inter Department Basketball Finals – Sports Complex – 7:30pm
- St Paddy’s Riddim – Sunbeam, Barzeys – 9pm
- Desert Storm Promo: Sneakers & Jerseys – Goodlife – 10pm
Sunday, March 8
- Chess Ent: Boozey Brunch – Pastel Paradise – MFA Villa in Blakes – 2pm – $100 /$150 food inclusive | Erphaan Alves
Monday, March 9
- Matrixxx Dance Co: When The Music Changes – Moose’s, Little Bay – 7pm
- Chopppa Lyfe: Mek E Place Nice – Goodlife – 10pm – $70
Tuesday, March 10
- Dovie British: Bikini & Shots – VIP Penthouse – 12pm to 6pm – $15
- Lookout Primary School Sports Day – Little Bay Park – 12pm
- DHP: 3×3 Basketball Tournament – Sports Complex, Little Bay – 6pm
- Lava Ent: British Link Up – Glitz & Glamour – Goodlife, Little Bay – 10pm – $45 to $500
Wednesday, March 11
- Montserrat National Trust Flower Show – National Trust in Salem – 12pm – $25pp| Theme: Alliouagana Adorned” (Accents of our traditional yard)
- Brades Primary School Sports Day – Little Bay Park – 12pm
- Annual St Patrick’s Lecture Series – Public Library and online, Brades – 6pm | Dr. Glenford D. Howe to present on Reimagining Montserrat: Using Our Montserratianness as an Anchor, and for Navigating a Turbulent World to Build a Prosperous Future for the Next Generation
- Chuchgut Ent: Bring Yuh Selecta & Forward – Goodlife, Little Bay – 10pm – $85
Thursday, March 12
- St. Augustine Primary School Sports Day – Little Bay Park – 12pm
- Montserrat National Trust: Petals & Parasols Tea Party – National Trust, Salem – 3pm to 5pm | Dress Code: Fancy hats and bright solid colours – Tea Party, with entry to Flower Show $70pp | Tickets available at the MNT gift shop
- Hypnotik Montserrat: Leprechaun Revenge 12 – Leprechaun’s Valley – 10pm – $79
Friday, March 13
- Market Day – Public Market – 7am
- Treasure Spot St Patrick’s Lyme – Cudjoe Head – 11am
- Olde School Ball – Vue Pointe – 7pm – $100
- Immortal Promotions: All White – Miami Vice Edition– Venue TBA – 10pm – $120 to $375 | Stone Love
Saturday, March 14
- St Patrick’s Freedom Hike – Belham Bridge to Montserrat National Trust – 6am
Start your morning with one of the island’s signature eco-heritage experiences. The St Patrick’s Freedom Hike begins at Belham Bridge and follows Dr Woods through Piper’s Trail, continues to the Montserrat Volcano Observatory via Hope Mountain, then along the Cot to Duck Pond, finishing at the Montserrat National Trust.
Shuttle service will be provided from the Montserrat National Trust to the starting point.
Duration: Approximately 2 hours | Intensity: Moderate
Tickets available at the Montserrat National Trust:
Hike Only – EC$40 | Hike & Breakfast – EC$60 | Breakfast Only – EC$30 | Children under 18 – EC$20
For more information:
Montserrat National Trust: +1 664 491-3086 | Montserrat Arts Council: +1 664 491-8555/6
- Luxe Caribbean: Seafood Fest – Carnival City, Little Bay – 12pm
- Trials Reunion – Woodlands Beach – 12pm
- International Women’s Day – Penny Concert – Lookout Primary School Auditorium – 3pm
- Farmers Only – Livestock Showcase & Lyme – Salem Park – 2pm
- Events MNI – Destination Dinners – Old Roads – 5pm
- St Patrick’s Dinner – Vue Pointe, Old Towne – 7pm
- Northside Promo: Cups Up – Goodlife – 10pm – $80
- MABA Revellers – Dutty Mas J’ouvert – Little Bay – 10pm – $125 to $175
Sunday, March 15
- St Patrick’s Church Service – Look Out – 9am
- Emerald Brunch by Peaches – Goodlife – 11am
- Sankofa Regal Heritage Brunch – Pont’s Beach Bar, Little Bay– 11am
- Small Beginnings in Concert – Salem Community Center – 7:30pm
- JTM Promotions: Kiss Montserrat – Salem Park – 8pm – $160 to $500 for VIP All-Inclusive
Monday, March 16
- Imperial Ent: Remedy – The Cooler Experience – Old Roads – 3pm – $40 to $60
- Justin “Hero” Cassell Junior Calypso & Soca Competition – Salem Park – 6pm
- Emerald Community Singers in Concert – Salem Community Center – 7:30pm
Tuesday, March 17
- Island Diva Mas: Leprechaun’s Dust – Salem – 5am – $195 to $295 (Register here https://forms.gle/TNhkEiipvivFrtX79)
- Nyame & Sunrise Ceremony for Our Afrikan Ancestors – Little Bay – 5am
- St Patrick’s Day Parade, Heritage Feast & Cultural Showcase – Salem – 3pm
Wednesday, March 18
- National Honours & Awards – Salem Park – 6pm
