Governor Timothy Antoine Reappointed for Third Term at ECCB

The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has confirmed the reappointment of Timothy N. J. Antoine as Governor for a further five-year term, effective 1 February 2026

The new appointment marks Antoine’s third term as Governor. He first assumed office on 1 February 2016 as the third Governor of the ECCB.

In the Communique of the 112th Meeting, the Council highlighted the importance of leadership continuity as the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union navigates evolving global conditions and pursues structural transformation under its regional development agenda.

A national of Grenada, Antoine is an economist and development practitioner by training. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with Management from the University of the West Indies and a Master of Science degree in Social Policy and Planning in Developing Countries from the London School of Economics.

Before taking up the governorship, Antoine spent 22 years in public service with the Government of Grenada, including 14 years as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

From November 2005 to November 2007, he served as Advisor to the Executive Director for Canada, Ireland and the Caribbean at the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.

Antoine has contributed to regional financial governance through service on several boards and committees, including: Chairman of the ECCU Technical Core Committee on Insurance, Chairman of the Governance Reform Committee, Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank,

Director of the ECCB, Director of the Small Countries Financial Management Centre, Isle of Man, and Director of the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank and Chairman of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange.

In 2016, Antoine received The Order of Grenada Gold Award for Excellence. In 2018, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters by St. George’s University for services to Grenada and the institution.

His reappointment comes as the ECCB advances its regional “Big Push” strategy aimed at strengthening monetary stability, deepening financial markets and accelerating long-term growth across the currency union.

