Rev. Dr. Joan Delsol Meade Recovering After Stroke

Rev. Dr. Joan Delsol Meade, wife of Premier Reuben T. Meade, is recovering in hospital in the Netherlands after suffering a stroke during an Ash Wednesday service.

In a statement on behalf of the family, their son Ben Meade confirmed that she was hospitalised following the incident and thanked the many people who have reached out.

“Thank you to all who have called, messaged, emailed and otherwise been in touch regarding Rev. Joan Delsol Meade who suffered a stroke during an Ash Wednesday service yesterday and has been hospitalised in the Netherlands.”

As news spread, the family said they were contacted by friends, colleagues and members of the Methodist Church across the Caribbean and internationally.

“Our family expresses our profound gratitude to all who have reached out. We appreciate the concern and prayers shared,” Ben shared on Thursday night via Facebook.

He confirmed that although she remains in hospital, she is improving.

“Although Mommy remains in hospital she is improving. However, she is yet to be in a position to return the many missed calls and messages on her phone. Her main focus at this time is getting the rest and treatment she needs.”

The statement concluded, “Mommy is one of the most resilient people I know, so I will leave her to say more when she is in a position to do so. God bless you all.”

Further updates will be provided as her recovery continues.

