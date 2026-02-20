Tsunami Warning Signs Erected on Montserrat Beaches

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) has erected tsunami warning signs on two beaches today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as part of the organization’s Tsunami Awareness Programme.

The new signs were placed at Carr’s Bay Beach on the western coastline and Marguerita Bay on the northeast coastline.

This initiative aims to ensure that Montserrat is tsunami-ready and to raise public awareness about the potentially devastating impacts of tsunamis.

Montserrat is vulnerable to both local, volcanic-induced tsunamis and distant-source tsunamis.

The DMCA urgently warns residents and visitors to recognize natural tsunami warning signs such as severe ground shaking, the ocean suddenly receding, or a loud ocean roar. If any of these occur, act immediately: move to high ground without delay. Do not wait for an official alert; your quick action could save your life.

This is part of Montserrat’s efforts to achieve official UNESCO-IOC “Tsunami Ready” status, aligning with regional standardization of warning signs and evacuation protocols.

Additional tsunami warning signs will be erected at Rendezvous Beach, Woodlands, Bunkum Bay, Lime Kiln Bay, Old’s Bay, Fox’s Bay, Plymouth, and at other locations to further improve public safety and awareness.

Key Safety Message: If you hear, see, or feel signs of a tsunami, move immediately to higher ground!

For further information on tsunami preparedness, residents are encouraged to contact the DMCA at 491-7166.

Like this: Like Loading...