Merle Galloway Shares Why Women Need to Rethink What Success Looks Like

For many Caribbean women, success is visible. Careers built. Families supported. Responsibilities carried with strength and consistency.

But what happens when that success does not feel right?

That is the question at the centre of the recent Flourish Podcast episode featuring Merle Galloway, who describes herself as a “thought architect.” Her work focuses on helping women rebuild the internal foundations that shape how they live, work, and make decisions.

The conversation with Flourish hosts Nerissa Golden and Sonia Charles is not about failure. It is about misalignment.

Galloway challenges the idea that achievement alone leads to fulfilment. She points to what she calls “paper success,” a life that looks impressive on the outside but feels exhausting, heavy, or disconnected on the inside. For many women, the path to that success was shaped long before they had the chance to question it. Family expectations, school systems, cultural norms, and workplace pressures all play a role in defining what success should look like.

The result is a life that is often driven by proving rather than purpose.

One of the key ideas explored in the episode is the need for a “forensic audit” of beliefs. Galloway encourages women to pause and examine the underlying assumptions driving their choices.

Without that level of reflection, she suggests, many women continue to build lives that are not truly their own.

The conversation also addresses the reality of burnout.

There is also a cultural layer to the discussion. Caribbean women are often raised to be resilient, capable, and dependable. Those qualities are strengths, but they can also reinforce habits of self-neglect if not balanced with intentional self-care and reflection.

The shift, Galloway argues, is not about abandoning ambition. It is about redesigning it.

To hear the full conversation with Merle Galloway, listen to the Flourish Podcast now on Spotify, watch on Discover Montserrat’s YouTube channel, or tune in to ZJB Radio on Tuesday afternoons.

Connect with Merle at merletraceygalloway.com

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/merletraceygalloway/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/groups/1262980858776045/

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