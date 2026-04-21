Check Out These Upcoming Montserrat Diaspora Events

You don’t need to be in the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean to enjoy some of the culture.

With a large Diaspora across North America and Europe, there’s always an event to keep you connected to home and the people who matter.

Here are a few of the upcoming events which will celebrate our Montserratian culture.

Saturday, April 25 – MOPPA Senior Citizens Dinner Party – Grace Organisation Centre (Formerly the Irish Centre), Pretoria Road, London – 3:30pm to 8pm

Saturday, May 9 – Goatwater Fest, Irish Centre, London – 12pm to 9pm – From the team behind the Montserratians Got Talent Facebook Group, this event is one your taste buds will thank you for. Coaches are booked to come from across the UK for this inaugural competition to celebrate Montserrat’s national dish and the people who have mastered it. Our Editor, Nerissa Golden will be one of the judges.

Sunday, May 10 – Montserrat Progressive Society of New York’s Mothers Day Event – Villa Barone Manor, The Bronx – 2pm to 7pm – Get tickets – For more than 100 years this society has been connecting Montserratians. Their annual Mothers Day event includes amazing food, entertainment and tributes to special honourees.

Saturday, June 27 – Montserrat Heritage Day by Emerald United Club UK – Mulberry Academy Woodside, Wood Green, London – Usually held later in the summer, this event will begin at 1pm and run until late. Get ready for masquerade dancers, lots of great fun, music and be sure to wear your best cultural attire.

Saturday, July 11 – MOPPA Fun Day, Chestnuts Park, London – 12pm to 8pm – There is even more family fun to be had at this MOPPA event. More music, more games, lots to eat and drink. There will be children masquerade dancers, storytelling, arts and crafts as well. Free entry.

Saturday, July 18 – Montserrat Festival UK, London – 12-10pm – This is the second year for this event with live music acts including Antigua & Barbuda’s soca artist Claudette Peters. ZJB Radio Host Basil Chambers will be the MC for the day with lots of vendors, food and more to experience.

Saturday, July 18 – Montserrat Progressive Society of New York Inc. – Family Togetherness Picnic, New York – Get in on the summer fun with this picnic guaranteed to bring family and friends together.

Learn more about these events via their social media pages and groups on Facebook.

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