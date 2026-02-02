CP to Headline Montserrat Festival UK in July 2026

Montserrat Festival UK returns to London this summer for its second staging, bringing Montserratian culture, music, food and community spirit under the theme Rising From The Ashes.

The one-day festival will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 12pm to 10pm, at the Haringey Irish Centre in London N17. Organisers say the event continues to grow as a key diaspora gathering, spotlighting Montserrat’s cultural resilience and creative talent while strengthening connections between the island and its UK-based community.

Headlining this year’s festival is Claudette Peters, one of Antigua and Barbuda’s most influential and enduring soca artists, celebrated for her electrifying stage presence, vocal power and undeniable command of the crowd. She first rose to prominence with Something Got A Hold On Me, a breakout hit that propelled her onto the regional soca stage and cemented her status as a formidable performer.

Over the years, Peters has continued to define carnival seasons with anthems such as Go Claudette Go, All I Know, Out Deh, First Time, Diva and Nat U — tracks that reflect both her versatility and her continued relevance across generations.

Often referred to as Antigua’s “Queen of Soca,” Peters blends classic soca energy with contemporary flair, making her one of the Caribbean’s most recognisable and respected female performers on stages throughout the region and the diaspora.

Also featured is Basil Chambers, the long-standing Morning Man on ZJB Radio and a highly sought-after show host, who will add his signature flair and experience to the programme.

The festival places strong emphasis on Montserratian artists, including UK-based soca performers Scrappy and Lighta, both of whom continue to represent Montserrat abroad.

Also on the lineup is De Bear, a dual calypsonian and soca artist who recently captured the Groovy title during Montserrat Carnival 2025.

Rounding out the featured acts is King Kenzie Johnson, a former Calypso Monarch now based in the UK, whose inclusion reinforces the festival’s commitment to preserving Montserrat’s calypso legacy alongside contemporary soca.

Alongside live performances, the festival will showcase Montserratian food, flavours and community-focused experiences designed to make the event accessible to both diaspora families and wider Caribbean audiences.

Tickets for Montserrat Festival UK 2026 are now on sale via www.montserratfestivaluk.com.

