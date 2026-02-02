New Rotary Project Bringing Life-Changing Eye Care to Over 100 Residents

More than 100 residents across Montserrat are set to experience improved vision and quality of life as the Rotary Club of Montserrat officially launches its See Our Islands Better Project today at the St. Peter’s Clinic.

The humanitarian initiative, which runs from February 2 to February 6, 2026, will deliver free eye examinations and prescription eyeglasses to individuals who would otherwise go without access to essential eye care, many of whom are elderly, unemployed, or living with limited financial means.

For beneficiaries, the impact goes far beyond clearer sight. Corrected vision can mean the ability to read independently again, return to work, move around safely, manage daily tasks with confidence, and participate more fully in community life. Rotary officials note that untreated vision impairment often leads to avoidable dependency and reduced quality of life, making early intervention both practical and transformative.

The project is being delivered through a regional humanitarian partnership between the Rotary Club of Montserrat and the Rotary Club of Jarry, with technical expertise and material support provided by Essilor Caraïb.

Over the course of the five-day clinic, participants will receive comprehensive eye examinations, professional vision assessments, and prescription eyeglasses, with fittings carried out on site where possible.

Beyond the immediate benefits to individuals and families, the initiative also places strong emphasis on eye-health awareness and the importance of preventive care. Rotary says the programme strengthens regional collaboration while building local capacity through shared expertise, equipment and experience that can support future outreach efforts.

The Rotary Club of Montserrat said the project reflects its commitment to service above self, adding that targeted interventions like See Our Islands Better demonstrate how partnership-driven action can deliver tangible, lasting change, one person, and one pair of glasses, at a time.

