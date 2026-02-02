FIFA Appoints Normalisation Committee for Montserrat Football Association

FIFA has moved to appoint a normalisation committee to oversee the affairs of the Montserrat Football Association (MFA), citing an exceptional crisis and institutional paralysis within the organisation.

The decision was taken by the Bureau of the FIFA Council under article 8, paragraph 2 of the FIFA Statutes, and was made in consultation with Concacaf. FIFA said the move was necessary to restore compliance and safeguard the MFA’s rights and interests.

“In these circumstances, the appointment of a normalisation committee constitutes the most appropriate, proportionate and effective measure to restore compliance and safeguard the MFA’s rights and interests,” FIFA stated.

The normalisation committee will comprise a suitable number of members jointly appointed by FIFA and Concacaf. All appointees will be subject to eligibility checks by the FIFA Review Committee in accordance with FIFA Governance Regulations.

The committee’s mandate will remain in effect until it has fulfilled all assigned tasks, but no later than 31 January 2027.

The intervention follows a period of leadership uncertainty at the MFA, including the resignation of long-serving president Vincent Cassell in December 2025. Mr Cassell stepped down after nearly 30 years at the helm of Montserrat football, citing health and personal reasons.

