How Montserrat is Strengthening its Medical Workforce

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has outlined a list of structured professional development and upskilling opportunities for doctors and nurses, as part of efforts to ensure Montserrat’s medical workforce keeps pace with advances in medical science, technology and best practice.

The update was provided during the January 27 sitting of the Legislative Assembly in response to a question from Opposition Leader Paul Lewis, who asked what systems are currently in place to support professional development and how the Ministry plans to future-proof the island’s health workforce.

Health Minister Dr Ingrid Buffonge reported that the Ministry has established partnerships with the UK Health Security Agency, NHS England and Keele University, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding with UKHSA to support local training initiatives.

Senior nurses have been introduced to leadership and management training through Keele University, alongside collaborative educational programmes designed to support nurses at all levels of practice. These programmes combine online learning, face-to-face instruction and clinical training delivered through visiting specialists.

The Minister indicated that nurses at Glendon Hospital have recently received training in acute care, supported by these partnerships. Additional areas of training include midwifery techniques, life support skills, wound assessment and management, electrocardiogram (ECG) performance and interpretation, foot care, and quality improvement processes within hospital settings.

An observership programme is also being introduced, under which two nurses will travel to the United Kingdom for four-week placements to observe nursing management and theatre techniques. In parallel, a fellowship programme will allow two UK-based nurses to undertake attachments in Montserrat, creating opportunities for skills transfer, mentoring and shared professional experience.

The Ministry has also incorporated an educational component into monthly medical staff meetings, where clinical cases are reviewed internally to support continuous learning and reflective practice. In addition, doctors practising on island now have expanded access to NHS England e-learning platforms to support ongoing professional development across medical specialties.

According to the Ministry, these initiatives are intended to build local capacity, reduce professional isolation, and ensure that Montserrat’s health professionals remain aligned with evolving clinical standards and international best practice, despite the constraints of a small health system.

