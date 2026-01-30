Dr Samuel Joseph Steps Aside as MCAP Leader

The Movement for Change and Prosperity (MCAP) has announced that Dr Samuel Joseph has stepped down as party leader, marking a transition the party says is intended to allow for renewal and fresh leadership ahead of the next election cycle.

The announcement was made on MCAP’s Facebook page on Thursday evening, following General Body meeting, where members reflected on Dr Joseph’s tenure and his contribution to national development while serving as Deputy Premier and Minister of Communication, Works, Energy and Labour from 2019 to 2024.

Dr Joseph, who has long been associated with education and public service, has now taken up a new role as Numeracy Specialist within the Ministry of Education. The appointment represents a return to the classroom in principle, but at a more strategic, system-wide level, focusing on strengthening numeracy outcomes across Montserrat’s schools.

During his time in Cabinet, Dr Joseph was closely associated with several major infrastructure, energy and policy initiatives that have shaped Montserrat’s recent development trajectory.

Among the most significant was his leadership of the £28.3 million Little Bay Port project, alongside the resurfacing of the airport runway and construction of a new control tower, projects aimed at improving access and modernising the island’s transport infrastructure.

In the energy sector, he oversaw the development of the 1 megawatt solar photovoltaic farm, which now contributes more than 13 per cent of Montserrat’s annual electricity generation. He also piloted the Geothermal Resources Development Act, laying the legislative foundation for energy independence, and supported engagement with Oxford University to test the commercial viability of extracting valuable metals from geothermal fluids. During his tenure, a new medium-speed generator was procured to stabilise electricity supply, and funding of US$25 million was secured to upgrade the island’s utility network.

Dr Joseph also led aspects of Montserrat’s digital transformation, including the implementation of an online driver’s licensing system and updates to digital legislation. In road infrastructure, the commissioning of the hot mix asphalt plant and the rehabilitation of more than 1,000 metres of farm roads were completed to support agricultural activity.

In labour and social policy, he championed amendments to the Labour Code, modernising employment legislation and creating the framework for the introduction of a minimum wage.

MCAP has described Dr Joseph’s decision to step aside as one taken in the interest of the party, providing time to attract new leadership and energy as it positions itself for the future. The party noted that his vision has consistently focused on resilience, self-sufficiency and long-term national development.

Although no longer serving as party leader, Dr Joseph remains active in national life through his new role in education, where he is expected to apply his expertise to improving numeracy teaching, learning tools and outcomes across the school system.

MCAP paid tribute to his service, describing his leadership as marked by integrity, strong executive capacity and a sustained commitment to Montserrat’s development.

