Health Exchange to Link Montserrat and St Helena

Montserrat will host senior health officials from St Helena next month as part of a reciprocal health systems exchange aimed at strengthening collaboration, governance and service delivery across both territories.

A release from the Government Information Unit said the Ministry of Health and Social Services will welcome St Helena’s Minister of Health and Social Care, Martin Henry, and Chief Medical Officer Peter Ross from February 3 to 10, 2026. The visit is being supported and facilitated by the UK Health Security Agency.

The exchange marks the start of a structured partnership between two UK Overseas Territories operating aid-dependent health systems and serving populations of fewer than 5,000 people. Both Montserrat and St Helena face similar challenges in the delivery of primary and secondary health care, as well as the management of overseas referral systems for specialist treatment.

Discussions during the visit will focus on health legislation, governance and regulatory frameworks for standards of care, alongside health financing options suitable for small economies. Officials will also examine the role of UK support in sustaining essential services and investing in public health infrastructure, including Montserrat’s New National Hospital currently under construction.

The visit forms the first phase of the exchange, with a return visit by Montserrat health officials to St Helena currently being finalised.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has indicated that the exchange is intended to foster shared learning, mutual understanding and practical collaboration, as both territories work to strengthen the resilience and sustainability of their health systems.

