Montserrat Football Association President Steps Down After Nearly Three Decades

The Montserrat Football Association (MFA) has announced the resignation of President Vincent Cassell, bringing to a close almost 30 years of leadership in the island’s football community.

Mr Cassell, who first joined the MFA executive as Treasurer before assuming the presidency in 1996, has been a central figure in steering the development, administration, and international representation of Montserrat football. His departure is due to health and personal reasons.

In his farewell statement, Mr Cassell thanked colleagues and staff for their support over the years.

“I wish to express my gratitude and thanks to the other members of the MFA Executive and the hard-working staff for their unwavering support and assistance during my tenure as President,” he said. “I am truly grateful for the many opportunities to lead football interests across the numerous areas within the MFA and throughout the wider football fraternity, both at home and abroad. The experiences I have gained have been invaluable, and I will always cherish them.”

The MFA also issued its own tribute, acknowledging the weight and longevity of his service.

“With gratitude and deep respect, we acknowledge the service of President Cassell as he steps aside from office. His leadership was marked by commitment, resilience, and a genuine love for the game and its people. Through both challenges and progress, he carried the responsibility of Montserrat football with dignity and purpose. His contributions have helped to shape a stronger foundation for the future, and for that, the Montserrat Football Association remains sincerely thankful.”

The association said it will announce the next steps for its leadership transition in due course.

