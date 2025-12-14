Montserrat’s Planned Ferry Service Further Delayed

Montserrat’s planned ferry service has hit another delay, with Premier and Minister of Tourism Reuben T. Meade confirming that the vessel will not arrive as early as hoped due to ongoing logistical and security challenges.

The ferry had been expected on island by early December, following an initial target to begin operations on December 5 ahead of the busy carnival travel period. However, Premier Meade said the process has proven far more complex than anticipated.

In an update on Saturday, he thanked the airlines for stepping in to move passengers, despite their own operational difficulties. “I wish to thank the following airlines FlyMontserrat, SVG and WINAIR for facilitating getting passengers to Montserrat over the past week in particular. We understand their many challenges with aircraft being unserviceable, loss of pilots to larger airlines, late inbound international flights among the various woes. In spite of it all they have been able to get our people to Montserrat. They have recently been putting on additional baggage flights to get the baggage situation resolved.”

As for the ferry, the Premier had previously stated that the vessel underwent a full rummaging inspection, a detailed security procedure requiring crews to remove side panels and examine every section of the ship to ensure it is free of illegal drugs. That inspection has now been completed, allowing the process to move toward contract signing and mobilisation of the vessel.

But getting the ship out of Venezuela has been “a logistical nightmare,” Meade admitted, with the government navigating issues of release, registration and onward movement through either Grenada or St Vincent before it can travel north to Antigua.

“There seems to be some movement and we remain hopeful,” he said, adding that the Access Team and port authorities were meeting to determine the earliest possible start date. “I’ve told them, do whatever it takes to ensure you get that ferry here… We can’t go through December and not have that ferry.”

A further update is expected on Monday, 15 December.

The Premier also thanked the Permanent Secretary and staff working on access matters, acknowledging their ongoing efforts to resolve the situation.

