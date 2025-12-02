Ferry Service Delayed as Government Cites Unexpected Logistical Hurdles

Montserrat’s long-awaited ferry service will not begin operations on December 5 as previously announced, following delays linked to certification and extensive security inspections of the vessel. Premier and Minister of Tourism Reuben T. Meade confirmed the setback on Tuesday, noting that the process has been far more complex than initially anticipated.

The government had earlier projected that the ferry would be operational in time for the busy carnival travel season, pending final certification. However, Premier Meade said the vessel underwent a full rummaging inspection, which is a security procedure that required crews to remove side panels and search every part of the ship to ensure it was free of illegal drugs.

According to Meade, that inspection has now been completed. “Once they’ve concluded some of these issues, we’re now moving to the signing of the contract so we can send the money for them to mobilise to move north,” he said.

He added that the Access Team and port authorities were meeting later in the day and would determine the soonest possible start date. “I’ve told them, do whatever it takes to ensure you get that ferry here and to get it here within a reasonable time frame. We can’t go through December and not have that ferry,” Meade said.

The Premier apologised for the missed target, explaining that the original timeline was based on the best advice available. He said the government has since discovered significant logistical challenges, including moving the vessel out of Venezuela, completing registration in either Grenada or St. Vincent, and arranging its onward travel to Antigua. “It’s just a logistical nightmare, but it is being addressed,” he said.

Despite the delays, Meade stressed that the vessel will be operational. “The ferry will, in fact, be in operation,” he confirmed, without giving a revised launch date.

About the Ferry

Origin: Venezuela

Certification: Pending; start date depends on approval

Capacity: 300 seats, reduced to 240 to accommodate cargo and luggage

Route: Primarily Montserrat–Antigua, with planned intra-regional connections to St Maarten, St Kitts & Nevis, and Guadeloupe

Adult Fare: Expected to be XCD 510 (approx. USD 189) round trip

Child Fare: Not yet disclosed

Taxes/Fees: Unconfirmed if Antigua fees are included

Contract Term: Six months from 5 December 2025, limited by current budget cycle ending March 2026

Travellers are advised to monitor the Access Division Facebook page for updates. Future schedules will also be posted on the Getting Here page on Discover Montserrat.

