Pre-Carnival Step Challenge Logs Over 5 Million Steps

The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat has successfully completed its fourth Step Challenge.

The 21-Day Pre-Carnival Step Challenge wrapped up on Sunday, November 30, with an impressive 5,640,402 steps logged collectively.

A total of 52 walkers participated in the initiative. Congratulations to the 21 walkers who made it onto the Leaderboard by recording 105,000 steps or more during the challenge.

This wellness initiative supported the Mammogram Fund and encouraged participants to become more active with benefits such as improved heart health, fat burning, reduced stress, and enhanced creativity.

Donations of gift certificates and carnival event tickets were generously provided by:

Montserrat Arts Council

Tradewinds Real Estate

Dip & Althea’s Restaurant

Olveston House

Montserrat Stationery Centre

Herman “Cupid” Francis

Anonymous donors

Several businesses also supported the challenge by sponsoring steps and contributing to the Mammogram Fund:

Victor’s Supermarket

Chit Chat

Aravin’s Supermarket

Deepak Grocery

NOEL

Karishma

Tradewinds Real Estate

BBC Radio & TV

Angelo’s Supermarket

Ashok’s Grocery

Special thanks are extended to Mrs Ingrid Osborne, Tora Cabey, Nerissa Golden, Alliouagana Express Printing and Publishing and OBL Prints Dubai for their unwavering support.

Mammograms are available at the Belmont Clinic in Antigua for women aged 40 and over. Please obtain a referral from your doctor and call or WhatsApp 496-7404 or WhatsApp-only +44 7960 480505 to request an approval letter.

