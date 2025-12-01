Public Feedback Wanted for Draft Montserrat Sports and Recreation Policy

The Government of Montserrat is encouraging feedback on the Draft Montserrat Sports and Recreation Policy (2025-2030).

A release from the ministry said, the draft Montserrat Sports and Recreation Policy expresses the 2030 vision for sports and recreation as: ‘To develop an inclusive sports and recreation climate that facilitates the development of individual and collective sport acumen within the Montserrat community’.

The policy lays out a number of strategic objectives and actions which collectively aim to increase national wellness, advance sports and sportspersons, and to encourage economic development in Montserrat through improved management systems, accessibility, sportsperson resources, infrastructure, and strengthened regional and international relations.

As sports participants and users of recreation facilities, members of the public are invited to join in the public consultation process by reviewing the draft policy and completing the online survey by December 19th, 2025. Respondents will assess whether the policy

accurately identifies and addresses the challenges facing the development of sports and recreation, and share their support for the initiative.

In addition to the online survey, the Policy and Planning Division in collaboration with the Sports Department will conduct key stakeholder meetings to further validate the policy proposals and build stakeholder support.

The policy has been published for public review on the government’s website at www.gov.ms along with the survey form. The Policy and Planning Division is urging as many persons as possible to participate in the review process. For additional information, please contact the Policy and Planning Division at 491-2066 or email cabsec@gov.ms.

Read the draft policy here.

Give your feedback here.

