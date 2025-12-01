Contract Signed for New Social Housing Units at Drummonds

The Government of Montserrat has signed a contract to begin the construction phase of new social housing units at Drummonds, advancing a major development approved under the CIPREG Addendum Programme.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs and Sports confirmed that Phase One of the Drummonds Development Project is now moving into the housing construction stage. The contract, valued at EC$1.1 million, was signed on Friday, November 28, 2025 with Justin Thomas of Steel Express Services.

This phase will deliver a new apartment block containing four one-bedroom units, designed to increase the island’s capacity to house vulnerable residents and improve living conditions within the Drummonds area.

Preparatory works for the site have already been completed. These include land preparation, the installation of electrical and water systems, drainage, and the connection of a new sewage system to the existing wastewater treatment plant in Drummonds.

The Drummonds site has been earmarked as a priority area for expanding Montserrat’s stock of safe and affordable housing. The wider project follows a phased investment approach and supports several national outcomes, including the development of resilient infrastructure, the creation of productive employment in the construction sector, and improved access to adequate housing and basic services.

With Phase One now progressing into the building stage, the government expects the development to contribute to long-term improvements in the community while providing essential accommodation for those most in need.

Like this: Like Loading...