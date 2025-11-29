New UK Biodiversity Strategy Puts Spotlight on Montserrat’s 5th-Highest Endemic Species Count

A major new biodiversity strategy launched this week by the UK Government places the Overseas Territories at the centre of global conservation efforts, with particular relevance for Montserrat, which holds the fifth highest number of endemic species among all UK Overseas Territories.

Montserrat is noted as having 85 known endemic species and 2,338 known native species. Bermuda is number one with 552 known endemic species and 6,103 known native species.

The UK Overseas Territories Biodiversity Strategy, developed jointly by the UK, the Overseas Territories, and facilitated by JNCC, sets out a unified plan to protect the extraordinary plants, animals, and ecosystems found only in these islands. More than 90% of the UK’s unique species live in the Overseas Territories, underscoring their global significance.

For Montserrat, the strategy arrives at a crucial moment. The island’s forests, freshwater systems, and coastal habitats support rare and irreplaceable species such as the Montserrat Oriole, Mountain Chicken frog, galliwasps, unique plants, and a range of highly specialised invertebrates. Many of these species exist nowhere else on Earth and continue to face rising threats from climate change, extreme weather, habitat pressure, and invasive species.

A More Collaborative Future for Conservation

According to the UK Government, this is the most collaborative biodiversity planning process ever undertaken with the Overseas Territories. Territory governments, local communities, environmental NGOs, and scientific experts contributed directly through months of consultation led by JNCC.

The strategy sets out six core goals intended to strengthen conservation from the grassroots up:

Reconnect people with nature

Develop skills and talent in the environmental sector

Maximise funding opportunities for conservation work

Strengthen regulatory frameworks to protect habitats and species

Enhance environmental resilience, especially against climate impacts

Champion the benefits of nature on a global stage

For Montserrat, these goals align closely with ongoing work to protect the Centre Hills forest, strengthen marine conservation, manage invasive species, and build scientific capacity among local professionals.

“A Truly Inclusive Approach”

JNCC Chief Executive Dr Gemma Harper OBE described the strategy as “a truly inclusive approach to nature conservation and recovery,” emphasising that local knowledge has been central to the plan’s development. She highlighted that the Territories collectively harbour wildlife found nowhere else on Earth and that protecting these ecosystems is vital for future generations.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh echoed the urgency, noting that Overseas Territories face some of the hardest climate-related pressures. She stressed that all 14 Territories have now endorsed a single unified strategy for the first time.

What This Means for Montserrat

The new strategy reinforces a message repeated at this week’s Joint Ministerial Council meetings in London: conservation in the Overseas Territories is not optional — it is essential. For Montserrat, it opens the door to:

Stronger access to UK environmental funding

More support for climate resilience across land and marine areas

Enhanced cooperation with UK agencies and global partners

Expanded training and career pathways for Montserratians in conservation

Improved policy and legislative frameworks around biodiversity management

Montserrat’s exceptional biodiversity, particularly its concentration of endemic species, positions the island as a priority within the new framework. With its ecosystems still recovering from volcanic devastation and facing new climate pressures, the strategy strengthens the foundation for long-term environmental recovery.

A United Commitment

The strategy emphasises partnership, cooperation, and shared responsibility. JNCC, Defra, and Overseas Territories governments will now work together to deliver on its ambitions through phased implementation and capacity-building support.

For Montserrat, the approach aligns with ongoing national efforts to balance sustainable development with environmental protection — a critical challenge for a small island with limited land space, fragile ecosystems, and globally important species.

As the Overseas Territories take centre stage in the UK’s biodiversity agenda, Montserrat’s rare wildlife and irreplaceable habitats are receiving renewed recognition and support, reinforcing the island’s role as one of the most important ecological hotspots in the entire UK family.

Source: UK Overseas Territories launch strategy to benefit wildlife | Advisor to Government on Nature Conservation | JNCC

UK Overseas Territories biodiversity strategy – GOV.UK

