Montserrat Secures Pause on ODA Graduation at London JMC Talks

Premier Reuben T. Meade joined elected leaders from across the Overseas Territories in London this week for the 2025 Joint Ministerial Council (JMC), where Montserrat secured one of the most consequential outcomes of the meeting: a formal pause on the island’s graduation from Official Development Assistance (ODA) eligibility.

The UK Government confirmed that, “in partnership with Montserrat,” it successfully secured a halt to the island’s removal from ODA status pending a wider review of graduation criteria. This pause protects Montserrat’s access to critical development funding at a time when global inflation, loss of EU development support, and infrastructure gaps continue to hit the island disproportionately hard.

For Montserrat, ODA eligibility directly affects the island’s ability to finance major infrastructure projects and long-term development goals. The communiqué reaffirmed that the Overseas Territories “continue to have the first call on the UK’s aid budget,” and that the UK will keep assessing gaps in critical national infrastructure in consultation with Territories that cannot yet be financially self-sufficient.

Constitution Reform and Partnership Compact

The JMC recommitted to a modernised, respectful relationship between the UK and the Territories, including support for any Territory, Montserrat included, whose democratic will is to revise its constitution. The UK and Overseas Territories also agreed to develop new “Partnership Compacts” designed to create practical frameworks for advancing shared priorities. These will be voluntary, Territory-specific, and jointly drafted.

A new UK Government Charter on Engagement with the Overseas Territories was acknowledged by leaders, aimed at ensuring more consistent and proactive engagement across all UK Government departments.

Strengthened Support for Security, Climate Resilience, and Infrastructure

The UK pledged continued defence of the Territories’ security and sovereignty, emphasising that threats to any Territory are considered threats to the UK as a whole. While not Montserrat-specific, the commitment includes support in areas such as maritime security and illegal migration—issues that increasingly affect several islands.

Climate resilience also featured heavily. The communiqué noted the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s launch of a new Climate Finance Support Programme, which the Territories welcomed. Montserrat was highlighted earlier this year when the then Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero made an official visit to the island.

The JMC also highlighted the publication of the new UK Overseas Territories Biodiversity Strategy and reaffirmed the continuation of key environmental programmes such as Darwin Plus and the Blue Belt, which historically fund several Montserrat-based conservation and marine protection initiatives.

Trade, Economic Development, and Education

Total annual trade between the UK and the Overseas Territories is now valued at £17 billion. The UK committed to deeper economic cooperation, expanded access to trade forums, and continued engagement through UK Export Finance.

Territories again raised their longstanding request for Overseas Territories students in the UK to be eligible for maintenance loans. While policy remains devolved within the UK, the issue stays on the JMC agenda.

Social Development and Workforce Support

The UK reaffirmed support for improving access to healthcare and workforce development across the Territories. Of particular relevance to Montserrat is the expansion of access to the NHS Jobs recruitment platform, which could help fill persistent shortages in clinical and specialist roles on island.

Pension uprating for residents who worked in the UK but retired in Overseas Territories was also noted as a key concern. The UK referenced its 2024 agreement with St Helena and committed to exploring similar opportunities with other Territories.

Premier Meade at Buckingham Palace

As part of the week’s events, His Majesty The King hosted the Overseas Territories leaders at Buckingham Palace, reaffirming the UK’s recognition of the Territories as “vital members of the British family.”

Looking Ahead

The 2025 Joint Ministerial Council closed by reiterating its theme: Protect, Grow, Sustain – Together. For Montserrat, the most immediate and significant outcome is the preservation of ODA eligibility, an essential buffer that keeps major development projects financially viable.

The UK and Overseas Territories will reconvene on specific issues throughout 2026, including transparency commitments, sanctions implementation, constitutional matters, and climate resilience planning.

