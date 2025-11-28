Premier Meade Advances Montserrat’s Strategic Priorities at JMC

On Tuesday, November 25, Premier Reuben T. Meade continued an intensive programme of high-level engagements in London, leading the delegation through a series of bilateral meetings with key UK Government departments, including the Foreign, Commonwealth &

Development Office; the Department for Business and Trade, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs; the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero; and the Department for Transport.

Discussions focused on environmental management, climate resilience, energy transition, infrastructure development, and strategic investment to support Montserrat’s long-term growth.

A major emphasis of the day was the need for strengthened strategic budget planning and multi-year funding arrangements. Premier Meade underscored that securing multi-annual budget commitments from the UK would enhance Montserrat’s economic stability by enabling better procurement outcomes, more effective planning for major development initiatives, and clearer forward commitments across government.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The United Kingdom Overseas Territories Conference was held in the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, drawing together development partners and senior members of the UK Parliament. Premier Meade participated in a panel on the strategic importance of the Overseas Territories, where he highlighted Montserrat’s significant environmental and climate-related contributions and potential, and how these support the United Kingdom’s broader global ambitions. The day concluded with a reception hosted by the Foreign Secretary, followed by an engagement at Speaker’s House.

On Wednesday, November 26, the first day of the Joint Ministerial Council plenary sessions commenced, with Premier Meade and the delegation contributing to discussions on a range of cross-cutting issues affecting the Overseas Territories. Conversations centred on the evolving UK–OT relationship, the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, cybersecurity, environmental protection, climate change, security cooperation, and irregular migration.

The day ended with Premier Meade attending a private reception with His Majesty King Charles III, alongside the other Overseas Territory leaders, reaffirming the importance of sustained engagement between the Crown and the Overseas Territories.

Engagements will continue through to Friday, November 28, as Montserrat’s priorities remain firmly on the UK–OT agenda.

Like this: Like Loading...