FlyMontserrat Adds Capacity as Travel Strains Continue into Montserrat’s Christmas and Carnival Season

Montserrat is heading into the busy Christmas and Carnival season with ongoing pressure on its air access system, prompting renewed appeals for patience from the Office of the Premier and additional operational updates from FlyMontserrat.
In a statement issued Tuesday, the Office of the Premier apologised to travellers for the current challenges affecting flight schedules into Montserrat. “The Office of the Premier sincerely apologises to the traveling public for a few challenges we are currently experiencing regarding flights into Montserrat,” the release said. Officials noted that passenger transfers will continue to take priority over luggage, which may lead to bags arriving later on separate flights. Dedicated baggage flights are being arranged to help manage the situation.
The government said it is working closely with operators to minimise disruptions and will adjust arrangements as needed when schedules change. “We crave the public’s patience and understanding as we manage these unexpected travel challenges during the Christmas peak season,” the Premier’s Office added.
FlyMontserrat Increases Flights and Releases Travel Tips
FlyMontserrat, the island’s primary carrier, said it has strengthened its operations for the season and is doing everything possible to move passengers efficiently. The airline confirmed it is operating three aircraft and has six pilots on roster.
“FlyMontserrat has carried all its passengers who have checked in and, apart from excess bags, practically all bags have flown with the passengers booked,” the company reported. The carrier continues to add extra flights when there is sufficient demand.
To help travellers navigate a high-traffic period at both Antigua and Montserrat, the airline provided several recommendations, including:
- Check availability and book online, as only seats that are truly available will display.
- If seats are sold out, email FlyMontserrat to be added to a waitlist. Additional flights may be added depending on demand.
- Allow extra time when transferring through Antigua, especially in the afternoons when the airport is busiest.
- Notify the airline immediately if your connecting flight is delayed, at least six hours’ notice is needed to attempt rebooking.
- Leave 2.5 to 3 hours between connecting flights.
- Ensure baggage is within weight limits and properly labelled.
- Keep itineraries handy at check-in in case additional taxes apply.
- Consider travel insurance during peak travel periods.
The airline encouraged customers to use email (info@flymontserrat.com) for queries due to heavy phone traffic and wished the travelling public a Happy Christmas.
Ferry Still Not in Operation
Meanwhile, the island’s long-anticipated ferry service remains unavailable. Although government had hoped to launch the service earlier this month, unresolved logistical challenges, including certification procedures and the movement of the vessel from Venezuela have delayed its arrival.
Premier Reuben T. Meade said over the weekend that the government remains committed to securing the ferry as quickly as possible, noting that updates will continue as the situation develops.
For now, air travel remains the only option for passengers heading to Montserrat for the festive season, and authorities continue to urge travellers to plan ahead and remain flexible as demand peaks.
