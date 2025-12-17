Police Issue Update in Ongoing Search for Missing Woman Nyoka Stewart

The Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) has issued a third official update on the search for Nyoka Kitana Stewart, who has been missing since Monday, December 8, 2025. The 26-year-old Jamaican national was last seen in the Little Bay area between 5:30pm and 7:00pm, near the Scoreboard Restaurant at Marine Village.

According to the RMPS, the search remains an active priority involving land, sea and aerial resources, with support from partner agencies. Officers continue to provide regular updates to Stewart’s family as the operation expands.

Since being reported missing, the RMPS have conducted extensive ground searches from Lime Kiln through Little Bay, Rendezvous, Margarita Bay and nearby areas, including Davy Hill and Leprechaun Valley. Officers also checked locations Stewart is known to frequent such as Cudjoe Head, Barzey’s and Look Out. Despite these efforts, there have been no confirmed sightings.

Drone teams completed several sweeps along the coastline from Bunkum Beach to Rendezvous Bay, while the Marine Unit widened its coverage offshore. Sea operations extended from Woodlands Beach to Margarita Bay and outwards to 1.5 nautical miles. Trained divers conducted underwater and surface searches between Woodlands and Little Bay. No findings have been reported.

Police say periodic land and sea searches will continue as conditions permit, with additional drone flights and shoreline checks already planned. Public information remains an essential part of guiding resources, and officers have urged residents to remain alert.

The RMPS has also asked the public to avoid spreading unverified rumours or negative commentary online, noting that misinformation can hinder the search efforts and cause distress to Stewart’s family.

Stewart is described as being six feet tall, of slim build, with dark, shoulder-length plaited hair. She has a distinctive tattoo on her right hand. Anyone who was in the Little Bay area on the afternoon or evening of December 8 and may have seen anything unusual is asked to come forward.

Information can be directed to Supt. Hussey at 664-392-0013 or Insp. Gilford at 664-496-7270. The 24/7 police line remains 664-491-2555/6.

The RMPS thanked the public for its continued support as coordinated search efforts remain underway.

