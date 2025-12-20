Rotary’s Round-The-Island with Santa Claus is Sunday December 21

Santa Claus is coming to your town on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The Rotary Club of Montserrat will be delivering gifts and candy to children across the island with Santa Claus from 2pm starting in Salem. They will make their way through every village and community, ending in the North.

Children and parents are asked to listen out for the music and stand roadside.

This will be the 38th year for the Round-the-Island with Santa sponsored by the community group.

Lookout for them on Parade Day in the Carnival Village where they provide after parade refreshments for the children.

Like this: Like Loading...