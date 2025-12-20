15 Calypsonians Set for Semi-Finals on December 21

The 2025 Montserrat Carnival Calypso season moves into high gear this Sunday, December 21, as 15 calypsonians advance to the Semi-Finals at Carnival Village. The competition is wide open, and with only nine spots available in the Calypso Finals, where they will face reigning Monarch Garnett “Sylk” Thompson, every performance now counts.

A second prize is also on the line: the top female performer on Sunday will earn their place in the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Showcase, giving them a platform beyond Montserrat to represent the island’s talent.

The semi-finalists include a blend of veterans, rising stars, and strong storytellers who impressed during Eliminations. Their song choices point to a night of sharp commentary, playful rhythms, and reflections on culture, politics, and society.

The show is slated to begin at 8PM which each artist performing a new song.

Pay-per-view is available via bakanal.tv and supporting the artist and the carnival is highly encouraged. Tickets are $20 for Adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

Below is the official Order of Appearance for Sunday night.

Order of Appearance – Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals

Sunday, December 21 • Carnival Village • 8PM

Ozie Carty – “Ozzie Blu” – Song: Montserrat Merry – Writer/Arranger: Everton Reality Weekes Maggie Destouche – “Maggie D” – Song: Soca Come Back Home – Writer/Arranger: Eddie Prynze Duberry Michael Greenaway – “Sunny Money” – Song: One Hand Can’t Clap – Writer/Arranger: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake Alvin Duberry – “Dardo” – Song: Gender Sensitivity – Writer: Franklyn Michael – Arranger: Eddie Prynze Duberry Nyota Mulcare – “Black Pearl” – Song: De World in Chaos – Writer/Arranger: Emerald Writers Group Steve Watts – “Michigan” – Song: Island Love – Writer/Arranger: Steve Michigan Watts Roland Johnson – “Kenzie” – Song: No Man – Writer: Roland Johnson – Arranger: Eddie Prynze Duberry Delroy JnoCharles – “Boxer” – Song: The Weight of De Crown – Writer: Delroy JnoCharles – Arranger: Micah Hilton Kenneth Greenaway – “Yogi Lazer” – Song: Caged Bird – Writer: John JR Fre – Arranger: Roland Strokes Richards Shevyiona Thomas – “Blessings” – Song: Fearless – Writer: Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott – Arranger: Kenneth “Rabo” Silcott Stevel Rodney – “De Rod” – Song: Dance Masquerade – Writer/Arranger: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake – Kevin Farrell – “King Matite-Negus” – Song: People Business – Writer/Arranger: Kevin Farrell & Roland Strokes Richards Keithroy Morson – “De Bear” – Song: Gi Dem Licks – Writer/Arranger: Keithroy De Bear Lloyd Francis – “Bimshaw” – Song: Rise Up Calypso – Writer: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake & Lloyd Francis – Arranger: Cecil “Cepeke” Lake Peter Sullivan – “Druma Maddi” – Song: Time to Sing Again – Writer: Randal Zunki Greenaway – Arranger: Roland Strokes Richards

