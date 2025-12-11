Animal Protection Society AGM Next Week

The Montserrat Animal Protection Society (MAPS) will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday, December 19 at 3PM at its headquarters on Bishops View Road in Old Towne.

According to the organisation, the AGM will include the election of new committee members, updates on ongoing animal care and welfare initiatives, and discussions on the society’s future plans. Members of the public who are interested in supporting MAPS’ work are invited to attend.

The group is encouraging residents to get involved, noting that strong community participation is essential to improving the island’s approach to animal protection.

MAPS said the meeting is open to all supporters and anyone who wishes to “come and help make a difference.”

