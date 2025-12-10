Advertisement

Exemption on Duty and Tax for Christmas Decorations Now in Effect

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Management is pleased to advise that the Government of Montserrat has approved under SRO No. 49 of 2025, an exemption from Customs Duties and Consumption Tax on the importation of approved Christmas decorations.

The exemption period runs from December 1, 2025 to March 31, 2028.

Items eligible for exemption include:
• LED electrical Christmas lights
• Low-energy laser decorative spotlights
• Solar powered Christmas lights
• Christmas trees
• Christmas decorations

This measure is intended to help reduce costs for residents and businesses while encouraging festive celebrations across the island.

 

