Opposition Prevails as MCC Debate Competition Tackles AI in Higher Education

The Opposition team delivered a commanding performance at the Montserrat Community College (MCC) Debate Competition, securing a decisive victory over the Proposition in a debate focused on the role of artificial intelligence in higher education.

The debate was held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Lookout Auditorium and examined the moot: Should higher education institutions ban the use of AI in academic discourse? Both teams presented structured arguments and rebuttals as they explored the academic, ethical and practical implications of artificial intelligence within tertiary education.

Final scores saw the Opposition claim victory with 444 points, edging the Proposition’s 398.

Individual honours reflected the strength of the Opposition’s case. Hadassah Williams dominated the awards, being named Best Opposition Speaker, Most Persuasive Speaker and overall Debater of the Night. The award for Best Rebuttal also went to the Opposition team.

On the Proposition side, Juanique Roach earned Best Proposition Speaker for her performance.

The competition also served as a key preparatory exercise ahead of the Leeward Islands Debating Competition, which will be hosted at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) from Wednesday, February 25 to Sunday, March 1, 2026.

This year’s regional competition will bring together elite student debaters from across the Leeward Islands, including representatives from St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua, Montserrat and St. Maarten.

Like this: Like Loading...