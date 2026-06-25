Rotary Club of Montserrat Launches “Stitches for Success” Women’s Empowerment Project

The Rotary Club of Montserrat has officially launched its Stitches for Success project, a transformative initiative designed to empower women by equipping them with practical sewing skills that can lead to greater financial independence and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The project is being funded through a Rotary District Grant, and the Club extends its sincere appreciation to Rotary District 7030 for investing in an initiative that will create lasting benefits for women and families on Montserrat.

In partnership with Kristen Taylor Hilton, founder of Unsewcial, participants are receiving hands-on training in sewing techniques, garment construction, and the fundamentals of developing a marketable skill. As facilitator, Hilton brings a wealth of expertise and passion, creating an encouraging learning environment where women are building both confidence and competence.

Speaking at the launch, President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Audris Jno-Baptiste, emphasized that the project reflects Rotary’s commitment to economic and community development.

“Stitches for Success is about much more than learning to sew. It is about empowering women with skills that can generate income, foster creativity, and open doors to entrepreneurship. By investing in women, we are investing in stronger families and a stronger community.”

The initiative recognizes that vocational skills such as sewing provide participants with opportunities to start home-based businesses, offer tailoring and alteration services, create custom clothing and accessories, and ultimately contribute to the local economy.

Beyond technical training, the programme also encourages self-confidence, resilience, and the entrepreneurial mindset needed to turn a skill into a sustainable source of income.

One participant expressed her enthusiasm for being selected for the programme.

“I am so excited for this opportunity. I’ve always wanted to learn how to sew, and now I finally have the chance. This programme is giving me a skill that I can use for myself, my family, and hopefully one day as a business. I am very grateful to the Rotary Club for making this possible.”

The Rotary Club of Montserrat said it remains committed to developing projects that address community needs while creating opportunities for personal growth and economic empowerment. Through initiatives such as Stitches for Success, the Club continues to live out Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self, investing in people and creating lasting, positive change throughout the island.

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