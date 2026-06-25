Romeo Calls for Urgent Restoration of Night Medical Evacuation Service

Former Premier and Opposition Member Donaldson Romeo is urging Montserrat’s Legislative Assembly and the wider public to support a resolution calling for the urgent restoration of safe, reliable and continuous night-time medical evacuation services, as the island marks the 29th anniversary of the June 25, 1997 volcanic disaster.

The resolution is expected to be tabled during the Legislative Assembly sitting on June 30.

In a statement released to coincide with the anniversary, Romeo said a united position by elected representatives would send a strong message that access to emergency medical care must remain a national priority.

“A united voice from the Legislative Assembly, backed by all of our people at home and abroad, will send a clear message that the safety and wellbeing of Montserratians must remain a national priority and be treated with greater urgency,” he said.

Government has previously confirmed that night-time medical evacuation flights ceased in November 2019 after Air Safety Support International (ASSI) determined that the Britten-Norman BN-2 Islander aircraft did not provide an acceptable safety margin in the event of an engine failure during a night take-off.

According to Romeo, more than six years later several regulatory, operational and infrastructure requirements remain outstanding before the service can resume. He argued that many of the necessary improvements are relatively inexpensive and could be implemented within weeks.

He also contended that restoring the service will require an aircraft better suited to Montserrat’s operating environment than the BN-2 Islander, adding that funding has been available and that similar standards are routinely maintained elsewhere within the United Kingdom and its Overseas Territories.

Romeo said the prolonged absence of night-time medical evacuations continues to expose patients requiring urgent specialist treatment overseas to unnecessary risks. He also highlighted the financial burden faced by families, who are often required to secure significant funding for emergency evacuation and overseas medical care.

Drawing parallels with the events surrounding the Soufrière Hills volcanic eruption of June 25, 1997, Romeo referenced warnings issued by scientists at the Montserrat Volcano Observatory on June 9, 1997 regarding the safety of Blackburne Airport.

He noted that a subsequent Coroner’s inquest concluded that the continued operation of the airport despite those warnings contributed to four of the deaths resulting from the eruption.

“Warnings exist to prevent tragedy, not to be remembered after tragedy occurs,” Romeo said.

“The Coroner’s findings remain a sobering reminder of the consequences of failing to act on known risks. Many Montserratians regard those findings as evidence of culpable negligence. Whatever view is taken, the central lesson is clear. Known threats to life should be addressed promptly and decisively, especially when funds and other needed resources are readily available.”

Romeo stressed that the proposed resolution is intended to improve public safety rather than assign blame.

“Every 25 June reminds us that the cost of ignoring warnings can be measured in human lives,” he said. “We owe it to those who died in 1997, to those who may one day need emergency medical evacuation, and to future generations, to ensure that known and foreseeable risks are addressed with urgency, transparency and determination before another preventable tragedy occurs.”

The Government of Montserrat has previously indicated that the restoration of night-time medical evacuation services depends on satisfying aviation safety requirements, including regulatory approvals, suitable aircraft capability and airport infrastructure upgrades, such as the installation of night landing facilities.

The Legislative Assembly is expected to debate Romeo’s proposed resolution during its June 30 sitting.

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