Montserrat Festival UK Backs 100 Million Step Challenge to Fund Diabetic Foot Care Initiative

Montserrat Festival UK is encouraging the public to lace up their walking shoes and sponsor participants as it throws its support behind the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc.’s 100 Million Step Challenge, a campaign raising funds for breast cancer awareness and a new diabetic foot health initiative.

The challenge, which runs from March 1 to November 14, 2026, aims to collectively reach 100 million steps while raising £25,000 to support the charity’s Feet for Life programme.

As of this week, 128 walkers have recorded 53,911,275 steps, placing the campaign more than halfway towards its goal, with organisers calling for additional walkers, sponsors and donors to help complete the remaining 46 million steps.

Funds raised will support breast cancer awareness programmes and the Feet for Life initiative, which is focused on diabetic foot health and preventing avoidable amputations in Montserrat.

The initiative will bring specialist podiatry services to the island through free podiatry clinics, a symposium and community workshops scheduled to take place from October 29 to November 8, 2026.

Organisers say the programme is designed to improve awareness of diabetic foot health while providing practical care and early intervention for people at risk of serious foot complications.

People wishing to support the challenge can sponsor walkers at EC$1 for every 5,000 steps completed or choose one of the sponsorship packages:

500,000 steps . EC$100

1,000,000 steps . EC$200

Sponsorships can be made by depositing funds into the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. account at Bank of Montserrat Ltd. (Account No. 6518902). Supporters can also contact the organisers via WhatsApp or voice at +1 (664) 496-7465, or via UK WhatsApp at +44 7960 480505.

The charity has also launched a JustGiving campaign, inviting supporters around the world to contribute towards its £25,000 fundraising target.

Montserrat Festival UK said it is proud to support the campaign and is encouraging members of the Montserratian community, both at home and abroad, to participate by walking, sponsoring steps or making a donation.

Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Inc. thanked everyone who has already joined the challenge and appealed for businesses, organisations and individuals to become sponsors as the campaign enters its final months.

“Thank you to our amazing walkers and everyone supporting the challenge,” organisers said. “Sponsor steps today.”

With nearly 46 million steps still needed before November 14, organisers believe increased community participation and sponsorship will help the campaign reach both its walking and fundraising targets while supporting life-changing healthcare initiatives in Montserrat.

Follow the challenge on Facebook.

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