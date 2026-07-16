Fuel Prices Reduced in Montserrat Following Significant Cut

The Government of Montserrat has announced a significant reduction in the price of petroleum products, with lower wholesale and retail fuel prices taking effect immediately.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Premier, Press Secretary Jenzil Skerritt said the reduction reflects the government’s commitment to easing the cost of living and ensuring affordable access to energy.

Under the revised pricing, the wholesale price of high-sulfur/low-sulfur diesel has fallen from EC$19.60 to EC$16.30 per gallon, while the retail price has been reduced from EC$21.00 to EC$17.70.

Premium gasoline has also seen a price cut. The wholesale price has decreased from EC$21.72 to EC$19.47, and the retail price has been lowered from EC$23.12 to EC$20.87 per gallon.

There was no rate given for the cost of regular gasoline, which has been unavailable at local stations in recent times.

“We understand the vital role that fuel prices play in the daily lives of our residents, and we hope that this reduction will provide some relief amid the ongoing economic environment,” the statement said.

The government added that it will continue to monitor global fuel market trends and make pricing adjustments when appropriate and in the public’s best interest.

The new prices are effective from July 11, 2026.

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