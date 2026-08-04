Hospital Project Launches Grievance System For Community Concerns

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has introduced a Grievance Redress Mechanism for the New National Hospital Project, providing residents and other stakeholders with a formal process for raising concerns and submitting feedback.

Launched on Tuesday, August 4, the mechanism is open to community members, workers, businesses, contractors and others affected by or involved in the project.

The system can be used to submit complaints, concerns, suggestions, compliments and reports. Submissions may be made through an online form accessed using the QR code on the Ministry’s GRM poster, by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to +1 (664) 393-5207, or by speaking directly with Community Liaison Officer Marguerite Joseph.

Completed grievance forms may also be placed in a designated GRM drop box located in the casualty waiting area at Glendon Hospital.

Complaints and concerns may be submitted anonymously and will be handled confidentially. The Ministry said no individual should experience retaliation for raising a concern in good faith.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Viona Alexander-Smith, said the mechanism was intended to build trust as construction of the hospital continued.

“The successful delivery of this hospital depends not only on engineering excellence and construction progress, but also on maintaining the trust and confidence of the communities we serve. This Grievance Redress Mechanism is important in engendering that trust, and is being led by our Community Liaison Officer, Marguerite Joseph,” Alexander-Smith said.

Joseph encouraged stakeholders to use the system whenever issues arose.

“The Grievance Redress Mechanism provides a clear pathway for people to raise concerns and receive timely responses. We encourage stakeholders to use this mechanism whenever they have questions, concerns, or suggestions,” Joseph said.

Once a grievance is received, it will be recorded, assessed and investigated where necessary. Complainants will receive an acknowledgement of their submission and updates during the resolution process.

The project team said it would seek to resolve concerns fairly and efficiently in accordance with established procedures.

The mechanism forms part of the hospital project’s stakeholder engagement strategy. It is also expected to help project officials respond to concerns that may arise from construction activities and their impact on nearby communities.

The Ministry said public feedback would help ensure the hospital was delivered in a way that responded to community needs and concerns.

The New National Hospital Project is intended to strengthen healthcare delivery in Montserrat by providing improved patient-care environments, expanded clinical services, modern medical technology and increased capacity.

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