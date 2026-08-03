Montserrat Advances Medical Evacuation Talks With Martinique

The Government of Montserrat has advanced discussions with authorities in Martinique on arrangements for patients requiring emergency medical evacuation and specialist care.

Last week, Premier Reuben T. Meade led a delegation to the French territory that included Minister of Health Dr. Ingrid Buffonge and Chief Medical Officer Dr Sharra Greenaway-Duberry.

The visit focused on establishing access to nearby specialist medical facilities for time-critical emergencies that cannot be treated in Montserrat.

The delegation met with Serge Letchimy, President of the Executive Council of Martinique, and toured facilities operated by the University Hospital of Martinique, known as the CHUM.

During the visit, the delegation toured facilities operated by the University Hospital of Martinique and met members of its clinical and administrative teams. The group was shown specialist services available for the treatment of major strokes, heart attacks, serious trauma and critically ill children.

The tour also included neurosurgical facilities and PET, CT and MRI imaging services used in the diagnosis and management of conditions including cancer.

On Monday, July 27, the delegation held a working meeting with Prefect of Martinique Étienne Desplanques and Director General of the Regional Health Agency, ARS, Yves Servant.

According to a statement from the prefect’s office, the meeting confirmed a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between the CHUM and Montserrat’s health authorities.

Discussions addressed medical evacuation procedures and possible measures to simplify the administrative requirements for Montserrat patients entering and remaining in Martinique for treatment. The officials also considered arrangements for receiving and accommodating relatives accompanying patients.

The Prefect of Martinique’s post said these matters will be explored further over the coming months in consultation with the CHUM and the relevant embassies.

According to the health minister, Martinique indicated its willingness to receive patients from Montserrat around the clock for medical emergencies. The proposed arrangement would include helicopter transportation when necessary and assistance with medical visas for patients requiring entry into the French territory.

“Martinique is ready to accept our patients,” Dr. Buffonge said in a Facebook video.

However, a formal medical evacuation agreement has not yet been announced. The remaining work is expected to include protocols covering referrals, transportation, immigration requirements, patient costs, accommodation and coordination between healthcare teams.

Martinique’s proximity to Montserrat could significantly reduce transfer times for critically ill patients who require specialist treatment unavailable on island.

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