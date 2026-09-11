Why Walking Could Be One of the Best Investments in Your Health

Walking is one of the simplest and most accessible ways to improve physical and mental health. It requires no gym membership, specialist equipment or complicated training plan, and even short walks completed throughout the day can make a meaningful difference.

While 10,000 steps is often treated as the standard everyone should achieve, the health benefits of walking can begin at lower levels. The most important step is to begin from your current level of activity and gradually increase it.

Everyday movement adds up

Formal exercise is only one part of the energy the body uses each day. Walking to the shop, moving around at work, taking the stairs and completing household tasks all contribute to what is known as non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT.

NEAT is the energy used for activities outside sleeping, eating and structured exercise. It can account for up to 30 per cent of daily calorie expenditure, depending on a person’s lifestyle and activity level.

This means that someone does not necessarily need to complete a long workout to become more active. Walking during telephone calls, parking farther from a destination or taking a short walk after a meal can increase daily movement without requiring a major change in schedule.

Three 10-minute walks can also deliver similar benefits to one continuous 30-minute walk, making walking a practical option for people with busy lives.

Supporting heart and metabolic health

Regular walking can help lower the risk of heart disease, premature death and type 2 diabetes. It supports circulation, helps the body use insulin more effectively and can contribute to improved blood sugar control.

Walking after meals may be particularly helpful. When the muscles are active, they use some of the glucose entering the bloodstream. A 10 to 15-minute walk after lunch or dinner can therefore support the body’s management of blood sugar.

Consistent walking may also assist with weight management. Although the number of calories used will vary according to factors such as pace, distance, body weight and terrain, walking increases energy expenditure without placing the same demands on the body as some high-intensity exercises.

For people over 40, walking can be especially valuable because it is generally sustainable and can be adapted as fitness, mobility and health needs change.

Walking, hormones and stress

Walking can affect several hormones and brain chemicals connected to stress, appetite, mood and metabolism.

It may help lower cortisol, the hormone involved in the body’s stress response. Persistently elevated stress levels can disrupt sleep, affect appetite and contribute to emotional eating.

Walking can also support the release of serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine, which are associated with mood, motivation and mental wellbeing. This makes it useful not only for physical fitness but also for managing stress and creating mental space.

The repeated left-right rhythm of walking may help people process thoughts and emotions. A 20 to 30-minute walk can interrupt repetitive thinking and provide an opportunity to reflect, pray, listen to music or simply disconnect from daily pressures.

Walking outdoors may offer added benefits. Exposure to nature and natural light can support mood, reduce rumination and help regulate sleep patterns.

Stronger bones and better sleep

Walking is a weight-bearing activity, which means the bones and muscles work against gravity while the body moves. Regular weight-bearing activity can help maintain bone strength and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

It can also improve balance, coordination and lower-body strength, all of which become increasingly important with age.

Regular movement may contribute to better sleep quality and deeper sleep cycles. Walking earlier in the day can provide exposure to natural light, which helps regulate the body’s internal clock. An evening walk may also help some people unwind, although vigorous activity immediately before bedtime may not suit everyone.

How many steps should you take?

There is no single step target that is appropriate for everyone.

A person who currently records around 3,000 steps a day may gain more by gradually increasing to 4,000 or 5,000 than by attempting 10,000 immediately and abandoning the effort after a few days.

As a general guide, 5,000 daily steps can be treated as a starting point for someone who is largely sedentary. Around 7,500 steps represents a more active lifestyle and can provide meaningful health benefits. Ten thousand steps may support weight management and higher targets can be appropriate for people who are already active.

However, step counts should not become a source of pressure. Weekly consistency matters more than achieving a perfect number every day.

A practical approach is to record your normal activity for one week and calculate your daily average. You can then add between 500 and 1,000 steps a day, maintain that level until it feels manageable and increase it again if appropriate.

Simple ways to walk more

Walking is easier to sustain when it is attached to routines that already exist. Practical options include:

Walking while making telephone calls.

Taking a 10 to 15-minute walk after meals.

Parking farther away from an entrance.

Getting off public transport one stop earlier.

Using stairs where practical.

Walking with a friend, child or family member.

Listening to a podcast, audiobook or playlist while walking.

Taking short movement breaks during the working day.

Completing additional steps on quieter days to increase the weekly average.

People who have been inactive, are living with a chronic condition or have concerns about their mobility should seek appropriate medical advice before making a significant change to their activity.

Those living with diabetes should also pay close attention to foot care. Properly fitting shoes, regular foot checks and early treatment of cuts, blisters or other injuries are essential.

Walking will not solve every health problem, but it remains one of the most practical tools available for improving wellbeing. It is free, flexible and adaptable. Most importantly, it is an activity that can be maintained for life.

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