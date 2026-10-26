St Kitts and Nevis Approves Citizenship Pathway for Eligible Overseas-Born Descendants

St Kitts and Nevis has approved legislation creating a citizenship pathway for eligible adults born overseas whose parents or grandparents became citizens when the Federation gained independence.

The St Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was piloted through the National Assembly on Friday, October 23, by Attorney General and Acting Minister responsible for Citizenship and Immigration, Garth Wilkin.

According to the government’s announcement, the new Section 3A pathway allows adults born abroad on or after September 19, 1983, whose parent or grandparent became a citizen at Independence, to apply for registration as citizens.

Wilkin described the amendment as addressing a gap that had left some descendants without a route to citizenship based on their ancestry for 43 years.

“Come home. Come home to own land without asking permission. Come home to build, to invest, to teach, to heal, to farm, to retire,” he said.

The attorney general linked the reform to the government’s Sustainable Island State agenda, saying nationals and their descendants living overseas could contribute skills, investment and expertise to the Federation’s development.

He highlighted communities in Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Birmingham, Leeds and Bermuda among those whose contributions could support national priorities.

“For forty-three years we have asked those people to love this country from a distance. We have taken their remittances and their barrels and their Christmas visits and we have given them, in return, a passport that says they belong to somebody else. This Bill ends that,” Wilkin said.

“It says to the children and grandchildren of the men and women who left these shores in the hard years: you are not the diaspora. You are the Federation. You always were.”

The government intends to begin accepting applications on Monday, November 2, 2026, subject to the necessary regulations being enacted.

Application forms are expected to be available from the Ministry of National Security, Immigration and Citizenship in Basseterre, through its website and at St Kitts and Nevis’ overseas diplomatic missions.

Arrangements are also being developed to facilitate online card payments, while overseas missions will assist applicants living abroad.

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