Public Service Toolkit Warns Against Sharing Confidential Government Information with AI

Public officers in Montserrat are being urged to protect confidential government information when using artificial intelligence, as part of practical guidance in the first issue of Public Service Connect.

The Public Servant’s Toolkit addresses ethical AI use, phishing and workplace security, with advice tailored to the risks of working in a small community.

On AI, the guidance asks officers to treat public AI tools as they would a noticeboard accessible to everyone. It advises against entering sensitive government data, unpublished policies, draft Cabinet papers or citizens’ records into such services.

Officers are encouraged to use information already cleared for public release or seek help organising ideas through anonymised summaries.

The guidance also stresses that using AI does not remove an officer’s responsibility to exercise judgement or maintain confidentiality.

Its phishing advice warns that attackers can exploit familiar names, including those of departments, suppliers and regional organisations, to make fraudulent messages appear credible.

Messages that seem unusual or create pressure to act urgently should be checked through a trusted official telephone number or email address.

Officers are also advised to inspect the sender’s full email address before opening attachments or following links, rather than relying on the name displayed in an inbox.

The toolkit’s workplace security guidance highlights the movement of visitors and contractors through government offices. It reminds staff to lock their computers whenever they step away to protect citizens’ data and internal files.

For Windows users, it identifies the Windows key and L shortcut as a quick way to lock a screen.

The toolkit appears on printed page 24 of the newsletter.

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