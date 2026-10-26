Montserrat Public Service Compensation Review Enters Final Stages

Montserrat’s public service compensation review is in its final stages, with consultants refining options for a new salary structure ahead of a final presentation to Cabinet, according to the first issue of Public Service Connect.

The review, led by the Office of the Deputy Governor with technical support from Ernst & Young (EY) Services Limited, has examined pay arrangements, job responsibilities and regional salary comparisons.

The newsletter lists October 2026 as the expected completion date. Cabinet will determine which recommendations to adopt, how changes will be funded and the timetable for implementation.

Consultation took place between February and May 2026 and included 25 key stakeholder interviews. Officers were interviewed about their day-to-day experiences with pay, while EY held workshops on job classifications and allowances and visited workplaces, including the hospital and secondary school.

A regional market compensation survey, completed in June, compared 61 public service roles with regional market information.

More than 100 benchmark roles across the public service were also evaluated. These ranged from administrative and operational support positions to senior leadership posts.

The evaluations considered duties, skills, responsibility and leadership requirements to determine where jobs should sit within a proposed grading structure. A moderation panel drawn from ministry representatives reviewed the grades to support consistency across departments.

A steering committee of senior officers worked with EY, supported by a stakeholder engagement committee representing ministries and departments and a project committee.

Compensation review steering committee chair Kerisia Williams explained that the exercise aims to align the public service’s pay framework with officers’ responsibilities while producing arrangements that are fair and financially sustainable.

Work has moved from assessing existing arrangements to developing salary options and calculating their costs. Allowances, arrangements for moving staff into a new structure and the implementation process are also being considered.

The newsletter does not announce approved salary increases or an implementation date. Those decisions remain subject to Cabinet’s consideration.

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