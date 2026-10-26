Montserrat Launches Public Service Connect Newsletter

The Office of the Deputy Governor has launched Montserrat Public Service Connect, a newsletter highlighting the work of public officers and providing updates on reforms, staff development and activities across government.

The first issue, covering April to September 2026, features the public service compensation review, pension reform, recruitment and appointments, alongside guidance on cybersecurity and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

In her introductory message, Deputy Governor Lindorna Sweeney said the publication recognises the everyday contributions of public officers, whose work helps keep essential services operating and supports people across Montserrat.

“It highlights some of the initiatives now underway to strengthen the service we give the public,” Sweeney said in her message.

She described the newsletter as part of a broader effort to transform the public service and improve how it operates. That work includes creating opportunities for staff, strengthening partnerships, modernising working practices and improving access to information.

Sweeney said the publication would highlight activities across ministries and departments, explain investment in staff development and wellbeing, and recognise the people contributing to improvements in public service delivery.

She also invited public officers to read and share the newsletter and contribute their own stories to future editions.

The inaugural issue outlines plans for leadership development, in-service training, digital human resources systems and employee wellbeing support. It also provides updates on the compensation and pension reviews, two initiatives with implications for the public service’s employment and retirement arrangements.

The 26-page publication is available online here.

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