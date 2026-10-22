AFW LitFest 2026 to Explore Originality in the Age of AI

The Alliouagana Festival of the Word returns from November 12 to 15, 2026, with a programme exploring artificial intelligence, creativity and cultural expression under the theme “To Bot or Not: Originality in the Age of AI”.

Founded in 2009, Montserrat’s literary festival is being coordinated by its founder, Gracelyn Cassell. This year’s events will bring together writers, calypsonians, educators and digital creatives for discussions, performances, workshops and book launches.

According to the draft programme, activities begin on Thursday, November 12, at 10am with the Primary School Book Parade.

At 6.30pm, the Alphonsus ‘Arrow’ Cassell Memorial Lecture Series will feature a panel discussion, accessible online and at the Montserrat Public Library. Julian Rogers will examine what Arrow taught him about originality, while Warren Cassell will address copyright, culture and ethics. Nerissa Golden will consider whether writers should use AI creatively, and Andrew Skerritt will explore the proposition that creativity dies at the prompt.

Music takes centre stage on Friday, November 13, at 7pm at Hilltop Bar & Lounge, where veteran calypsonians will meet AI creatives. Hosted by Basil Chambers, the evening will feature Kelvin ‘Tabu’ Duberry, Herman ‘Cupid’ Francis and Peter ‘Madi’ Sullivan, alongside Daphne Furlonge, Hallice Pemberton and Julian Rogers. The event is listed for streaming, with admission advertised at EC$30 or US$11.

Saturday’s programme opens at 10am with an online workshop led by Ghana’s Julianna Asamoa-Krodua. The session, The Digital Muse: Practical AI Tools for the Modern Creative Writer, will focus on practical applications for writers.

A book display opens at noon at the Montserrat Public Library in Brades, followed by the MVO prize-giving ceremony at 1pm and the launch and sale of recent publications at 2pm.

Featured titles include The Book of Erin by Gerard Alphonzo Daley; A Bouquet of Hyacinths: Poems by Hyacinth ‘Hyo’ Edwards; Lily and Lily of Eire: A Sequel to Lady Under the Stairs by Marguerite Joseph; Stirr It by Maureen ‘Greer’ Lee, also known as Sankofa Lady; and Rhymes & Soul: Poetry and Lyrics by Neville G. Weekes.

At 7.30pm, Word Up will take place in the Montserrat National Trust Conference Room under the theme “Bot or Not? Can You Tell?” The spoken word slam is being promoted as an evening of poems, stories, spoken word, songs, skits and music.

The festival’s final day, Sunday, November 15, begins at 2pm with an online presentation by Dr Gertrude Shotte examining opportunities for creativity, critical thinking and analysis through digitisation and AI in 21st-century learning spaces.

At 4.30pm, the Montserrat National Trust will host the launch and sale of Healing with Nature: The Secrets of Maria Natural by Julia Maria Hollender.

The programme concludes at the Trust at 6pm with a screening of the 2023 HaMaFilm production Deep Blue. The screening is listed as a paid and streamed event, priced at EC$30 or US$11.

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