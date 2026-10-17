Montserrat Signs Three-Year WINAIR Agreement for St Maarten Flights

The Government of Montserrat and WINAIR have signed a three-year agreement providing for at least three flights a week between Montserrat and St Maarten through September 30, 2029.

The airline announced the agreement on October 16, confirming that it will use Twin Otter aircraft on the route. Annual reviews will address operational and administrative arrangements.

According to the Soualiga Newsday report, the agreement forms part of Montserrat’s three-year Access Strategy and provides a longer-term framework for air travel serving residents, visitors, businesses and government.

“Reliable air access is vital to Montserrat and to the wider Caribbean region,” said WINAIR Chief Executive Officer Hans van de Velde.

The airline said the partnership would support Montserrat’s communities, tourism and economic activity through dependable regional connections.

WINAIR began scheduled Twin Otter operations on the route under a one-year arrangement in May 2025. Services initially operated twice weekly, increasing to three flights a week from July 1 that year.

Flight schedules and booking availability under the new agreement will be published through WINAIR’s official sales channels. Travellers can visit winair.sx for flight information and reservations.

Source: https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=67186:winair-and-government-of-montserrat-sign-three-year-air-transport-agreement&Itemid=518

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