Montserrat Names Squad for Inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival

The Montserrat Football Association has named 14 players to represent the island at the inaugural FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, this month.

The young Emerald Boys will join teams from across the world for the competition, with matches scheduled for October 24–30, 2026. FIFA says 190 member associations are set to participate.

Announcing the squad, the MFA described the occasion as a proud and exciting moment for Montserrat football, offering young players the opportunity to gain international experience, showcase their abilities and represent their island.

“From our small island to the global stage, BIG DREAMS know no boundaries!” the association said in its announcement.

The selected players are:

Andrew Williams

Andre Jackson

Dylan Stewart

Jeremiah Pollard

Jayvorn Morris

Kasharn Compton-Kyriacou

Kaylon Daway

Kye Lennon

Levi French

Micah French

Remell Pond-Parnell

Remington Brown

Tai Johnson

Zayden Brown

The tournament features an adapted eight-a-side format, with matches played over two 20-minute halves. Each team will play at least nine matches, providing opportunities to face opponents from different regions and experience varying styles of football.

Following the initial group phase, teams will enter tiers based on their results, allowing them to continue competing against appropriately matched opposition. All teams will remain involved through the six matchdays.

The MFA has encouraged supporters to wish the squad well as the players prepare to represent Montserrat on the international stage.

Learn more about the festival here.



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