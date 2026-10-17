Montserrat Captain Lyle Taylor and Brandon Barzey Named Among League C’s Top Performers

Montserrat captain Lyle Taylor and Brandon Barzey have been named among the top performers of the 2026 Concacaf Nations League C Group Stage.

The two Montserrat players were included in Concacaf’s selection of 11 standout performers following a campaign in which the Emerald Boys won all four matches to finish top of Group A.

According to Concacaf’s announcement, Taylor scored four goals in four appearances and recorded three tackles, earning recognition for his contribution in both attack and defence.

The captain scored twice in Montserrat’s 3-0 victory over the British Virgin Islands on September 26, before adding another brace in the 4-1 win over the Turks and Caicos Islands on October 6.

Barzey featured in all four group matches, scoring twice and registering nine tackles. His goals came in Montserrat’s two victories over the British Virgin Islands, opening the scoring in both the 3-0 win on September 26 and the 2-0 result on October 1.

Their selection adds individual recognition to Montserrat’s unbeaten group campaign under head coach Gabriel Calderón. The Emerald Boys finished with a maximum 12 points, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once.

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