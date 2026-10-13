Montserrat Festival 2026 Returns with Extended Calendar

Montserrat’s end-of-year celebrations will run from December 4, 2026, to January 1, 2027, with the Montserrat Arts Council returning to the name Montserrat Festival rather than Carnival.

The newly refurbished Montserrat Cultural Centre will be back in use, hosting several events on a calendar that brings together calypso, steelpan, pageantry, community celebrations and Christmas concerts.

There will be no senior queen pageant this year. However, two pageants will give younger girls the opportunity to take the stage: Miss Teen Montserrat on December 19 and Miss Tween on December 26. Both are scheduled for 7pm at the Cultural Centre. The venue will also host the St. John’s Action Group Princess Show on December 20.

Activities begin on December 4 with Calypso Eliminations at Festival Village at 8pm. The official opening of MonFest26 follows on December 5 at 3pm, also at Festival Village. That evening, the Montserrat National Trust will host its Festival of Lights at 7pm.

The Cultural Excellence Gala on December 6 will be among the events taking place at the refurbished Cultural Centre. The venue will also accommodate Christmas concerts by Brades Primary School on December 9 and St Augustine Primary School on December 10, followed by the Montserrat Has Talent Competition on December 14.

School and youth performances feature throughout the programme. Look Out Primary School’s Christmas Concert is scheduled for December 8 at the LOPS Auditorium. Emerald Community Singers will perform at the Brades Arts and Education Centre on December 21, with the Small Beginnings Youth Orchestra taking the same stage the following evening.

Steelpan lovers can look forward to Pan Inferno on December 13, at a venue still to be confirmed, and Nite of Pan at Festival Village on December 17.

The calypso competition continues with the semi-finals on December 18, ahead of the Calypso Monarch Finals on December 29. The Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition follows on December 30. All three events are scheduled for 8pm at Festival Village. Soca Monarch will take place there on December 23.

The calendar also includes an Agricultural Exhibition and Grand Market at Little Bay Public Market from December 9 to 11, alongside regional invitational basketball from December 8 to 12 at the Multipurpose Sports Centre.

Community events include Seafood Fest at Little Bay on December 20, Treasure Spot All Day Lyme in Cudjoe Head on Christmas Eve, and carol singing at Wonderland in Little Bay on Christmas Day.

Boxing Day J’ouvert begins in Salem at 5am on December 26. St John’s Day follows on December 27, with Salem Day on December 28.

Children’s Festival is scheduled for December 31 at Festival Village from 2pm. Sankofa Kwanzaa is also listed for that day, with its venue and time still to be confirmed.

The celebrations conclude on January 1 with the Street Parade and Last Lap, listed at Festival Village from 2pm, followed by Dutty Mas at 10pm at a venue to be announced.

The Arts Council’s calendar also lists a range of independently organised parties and entertainment events throughout the season. Digital event tickets will be available through Ticket Pulse.

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